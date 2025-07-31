Wiz rookie Ahn Hyun-min redefines power hitting with uncanny discipline, raw strength
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 18:38 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 18:44
SUWON, Gyeonggi — In a league where raw power and polished plate discipline rarely come in the same package, KT Wiz outfielder Ahn Hyun-min is rewriting the mold — and maybe the record books.
Just shy of qualifying for the official league rankings, the 24-year-old rookie is torching pitchers with a .364 batting average, .474 on-base percentage and .652 slugging percentage as of Tuesday. Originally viewed as a breakout rookie, Ahn is now being marked by every team — and whispered about in MVP conversations.
Go Yoon-sung, head coach of Masan High School’s baseball team, remembers Ahn from his days as a middle school catcher at Busan Gaeseong Middle School.
At the time, he said, no high school in the region had confirmed plans to recruit Ahn because of throwing issues.
“He was a known prospect, but he had what you might call the ‘yips’ when it came to throwing,” Go said. “He could throw to second base but had trouble throwing back to the pitcher, which hurt his evaluation.”
After joining Masan High School, Ahn gradually overcame the issue.
“He wasn’t satisfied until he fixed his weaknesses," Go said. "That kind of drive helped lead Masan High School to its first-ever national championship in 2021."
The Wix selected Ahn in the fourth round of the second phase of the 2022 KBO rookie draft, with the 38th overall pick.
The throwing issue lingered, prompting the Wiz to shift his position from catcher to outfielder to take advantage of his batting while easing the defensive burden.
After joining the Suwon club, Ahn enlisted for his mandatory military service and served as a cook in Yanggu, Gangwon.
Determined to strengthen his body to survive in the KBO, he began intense physical training. He focused on the so-called “big three” lifts — squats, deadlifts and bench presses — and built himself into a power-hitting outfielder capable of lifting over 600 kilograms (1,322 pounds) combined.
The Wiz's strength coach Koo Ja-gook praised Ahn’s work ethic.
“His muscle mass is top-tier, and it’s hard to get this kind of physique just by training alone in the military,” Koo said. “The next step is flexibility. To have a long career, he needs to use his body efficiently. Thankfully, he already has good elasticity and flexibility.”
One of Ahn’s most valuable physical traits is his vision.
“Power hitters usually pay a price in strikeouts, but Ahn doesn’t,” Wiz manager Lee said. “Even in unfavorable counts, he finds a way to make contact and produce results. The key is his excellent plate discipline. Sometimes he holds back too much, but his eye lets him put the ball in play. He’s a rare contact-type power hitter.”
Teammates have nicknamed him “Terminator” and “Gorilla.”
Wiz outfielder Mel Rojas Jr. of the Dominican Republic said Ahn's presence sometimes makes him feel like an average player, noting that Ahn looks more like a Latin American slugger than he does.
He described Ahn as a rare muscular hitter in Korean baseball who combines natural talent with a relentless work ethic, adding that he is eager to see how far Ahn can go.
Ahn can rise to the next level as a national team ace by sharpening his basics in the outfield.
Wiz fielding coach Park Kyung-su said Ahn has become more stable since switching positions.
“He still makes occasional mistakes judging balls to his left and right, but they’re not serious,” Park said. “He has great baseball instincts and understands the flow of the game. With more experience, I believe he’ll become a reliable defensive player, too.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
