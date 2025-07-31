Korean league All-Stars beat Newcastle United in preseason match

A team of Korean league All-Stars defeated Newcastle United 1-0 in the first of two preseason matches for the Premier League club here Wednesday.Kim Jin-gyu of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors had the match's lone goal in the first half before 27,422 fans at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi.Newcastle, the English Football League Cup champions, will next play the Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur at 8 p.m. Sunday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.These matches are part of the annual Coupang Play Series, which brings popular European clubs to Korea for preseason matches each summer.Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also played here for the Coupang Play Series.Newcastle United dominated ball possession early, but Team K League had the match's first dangerous look against the run of play.After a Newcastle turnover deep in their own zone, Bruno Mota teed up Lee Dong-gyeong for a left-footed shot from just outside the box that rolled inches wide right of the target.Team K League started spending more time in the attacking zone, while Newcastle players failed to connect on some simple passes after getting deep into their opposition's box.Lee fired another left-footed shot in the 22nd minute, also set up by Mota in a quick give-and-go just outside the box, but the Korean winger yanked it to the right once again.One of Newcastle's newest players, Anthony Elanga, nearly put the Premier League side on the board in the 31st minute with his right-footed attempt that sailed just over the bar.Some two minutes later, Lee Chang-min sent a shot high for Team K League, as both teams had trouble finishing their looks. Lee then tested goalkeeper Nick Pope in the 34th minute, after Park Jin-seob stripped Tino Livramento of the ball in midfield.Kim Jin-gyu broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. On a quick counterattack, Lee Dong-gyeong sent a through ball to Kim on the left side of the box. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder then took his time in the goalmouth before slotting one into the short side past Pope.Team K League made wholesale lineup changes to begin the second half, with foreign-born players such as Cesinha, Oberdan, Jasir Asani, Anton Krivotsyuk, Luan Dias and Darijan Bojanic taking the field.But it was homegrown goalkeeper Kim Kyung-min who announced his presence early off the bench, denying Will Osula from close range five minutes after the restart.Osula then dove to meet Elanga's sharp cross with his head in the 63rd minute, only to miss the net to the right.Asani struck the crossbar on a counterbreak opportunity in the 81st minute, though the play would have been ruled offside.In the next minute, Newcastle's new Korean player, Park Seung-soo, made his debut with the Premier League club on his old stomping ground by subbing in for Osula.Before joining Newcastle, Park had played for Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League 2, based in Suwon World Cup Stadium.Park injected some new energy into the stagnant Newcastle offense, but it wasn't enough to put the visiting side on the board.Kim Jin-gyu, the goal scorer, said he had a blast with the rest of his K League teammates."We only had yesterday to train together, but it all worked out great for us," he said. "I had so much fun. I don't usually go into matches looking to score, but I got pretty lucky today. Dong-gyeong found me in a good spot."Jeon Jin-woo, another member of the starting lineup, said he came away feeling confident K League players can hang with the best of them."I think anyone that plays in the K League will want to play in a match like this," the 25-year-old said. "I think I was a little late to the party, but it was still a huge honor to be here. A match like this is an invaluable experience, and I am taking away nothing but great memories."Yonhap