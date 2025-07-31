Korean teenager vows to get stronger after memorable Newcastle debut on home soil

Barely a week after signing with Newcastle United, Korean teenager Park Seung-soo couldn't have asked for a better debut with the Premier League club than the one he had Wednesday night.The 18-year-old took the field in the 82nd minute of the Magpies' preseason match against Team K League on Wednesday at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi. It's the same stadium that Park had called home for the past two seasons while playing for Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League 2.Park drew huge cheers as he entered the match, and they got even louder as the young forward put on some dazzling moves inside the box in his limited minutes.Newcastle lost the match 1-0, but not all was lost for Park."I am most confident in my dribbling skills, and I wanted to show fans the things I do the best," Park said. "I wanted to entertain fans here tonight, and I am glad things worked out well. I don't usually hear fans' chants during matches, but for some reason, I was able to hear them tonight. They made me feel more confident."Park admitted it felt "a little strange" playing in a uniform other than Suwon Samsung's, and added he will try to "fit in with the team as quickly as possible and make my Premier League debut as early as possible."When announcing their Park signing last Thursday, Newcastle had said he would be sent to their under-21 squad. He didn't initially make their Asian tour squad.Park belatedly joined them in time for the Korea match, and head coach Eddie Howe lived up to his word from Tuesday's prematch presser that he would play Park in front of his home fans."I thought it'd be great to make my debut here at Big Bird, and the coach gave me a great opportunity," Park said, referring to the Suwon stadium by its famous nickname. "He didn't really give me any specific orders. He just told me where to be on offense."Though he has only had a few training sessions with Newcastle, Park said he already knows what he has to work on."I need to hit the weight room, and get bigger and stronger," said Park, listed at 182 centimeters [5.9 feet] and a lean 68 kilograms [149 pounds]. "The players I've seen outside Korea were all in great shape, in terms of their build and their conditioning."Coaches for both sides said they liked what they saw in the youngster."I thought he did well. Not an easy situation to come into the game because there's a lot of expectation on him," Howe said. "For someone so young, I thought he handled it really well. And you can see he's got this ability when he goes one on one to chop the defender. He's got a really good body feint, and I was really, really pleased with him. So he can be really happy with his performance today."Team K League coach Kim Pan-gon said he hadn't had a chance to see Park in person, with Suwon Samsung in the second division and Kim's club, Ulsan HD, competing in the top division. But Kim had heard all the hype and said Park lived up to it Wednesday, and then some."I'd only heard he was a gifted player with great speed and dribbling skills," Kim said. "And I think he's a huge talent. He has a great body, and if he can build on his physical assets, he can develop into the next Son Heung-min."Kim was referring to the captain of Tottenham Hotspur, widely considered the greatest Korean player in Premier League history. Howe also said Park should try to emulate Son earlier this week, listing Son's goal scoring ability and direct running style as qualities that can turn anyone into a great player.For himself, Park said he doesn't want to be the second coming of anyone."I want to be the first Park Seung-soo, someone that others want to be like," Park said.He will get to go up against Son when Newcastle play their second preseason match here against Tottenham at 8 p.m. Sunday in Seoul."I've never met Heung-min before," Park said. "When I do get a chance, I will tell him I am a huge fan of his."Yonhap