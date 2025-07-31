Delta flight diverted to Minneapolis after turbulence injures 25

Twenty-five people were taken to hospital on Wednesday after a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Amsterdam was diverted to Minneapolis due to severe turbulence, the airline said in a statement.Flight DL56 was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after experiencing "significant turbulence," Delta said.The plane was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew, the New York Times reported, citing the airline. The Delta statement said medical personnel evaluated everyone on board after the A330-900 had landed safely in Minneapolis."Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care," it said, without elaborating.The aircraft encountered turbulence shortly after reaching 37,000 feet, briefly climbing to about 38,000 feet before descending to just below 35,800 feet. It later stabilized at an altitude of 37,000 feet, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.Reuters