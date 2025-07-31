 Delta flight diverted to Minneapolis after turbulence injures 25
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Delta flight diverted to Minneapolis after turbulence injures 25

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 16:15 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 16:18
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 plane sits at the gate at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, on April 1, 2018. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 plane sits at the gate at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, on April 1, 2018. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Twenty-five people were taken to hospital on Wednesday after a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Amsterdam was diverted to Minneapolis due to severe turbulence, the airline said in a statement.
 
Flight DL56 was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after experiencing "significant turbulence," Delta said.
 

Related Article

 
The plane was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew, the New York Times reported, citing the airline. The Delta statement said medical personnel evaluated everyone on board after the A330-900 had landed safely in Minneapolis.
 
"Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care," it said, without elaborating.
 
The aircraft encountered turbulence shortly after reaching 37,000 feet, briefly climbing to about 38,000 feet before descending to just below 35,800 feet. It later stabilized at an altitude of 37,000 feet, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

Reuters
tags delta

More in World

Delta flight diverted to Minneapolis after turbulence injures 25

Pakistan says U.S. tariff deal concluded, Trump cites oil reserves agreement

NYC gunman bought his rifle from his boss in Las Vegas

Trump announces trade deal with Korea including $100 billion LNG purchase and tariff-free access for U.S. exports

Shanghai relocates hundreds of thousands of people, restricts transport for storm

Related Stories

Trump administration imposes limits on Mexican flights and threatens Delta alliance in trade dispute

Incheon Airport to be Delta's Asia hub, direct route to Salt Lake City taking off in 2025

Delta plane catches fire at Orlando airport, forces passenger evacuations

Delta variant of coronavirus keeps growing in Korea

Celltrion’s Regkirona approved for emergency use in Indonesia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)