Korea's 'toolbelt generation' grows as young people steer away from mainstream college track
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 18:15
Armed with tool kits and muscle, Korea’s young job seekers are swapping soft skills for steel-toed credentials — and redefining what it means to be future-ready in the job market.
Lim Tae-ryang, an employee at Posco's Pohang Steelworks, earned his master craftsman certificate in metal rolling technology at the age of 25. The master craftsman certification is among Korea’s highest-level technical qualifications, requiring applicants to hold an engineer’s license and have at least four years of work experience.
Lim now holds a total of 15 technical licenses, including one in industrial safety. “These certificates are immensely helpful on the job,” he said, “and they’re also key to enhancing my capabilities and value in the era of artificial intelligence.”
A growing number of people in their 20s and 30s are pursuing advanced certifications, such as engineering and master craftsman licenses, having started with basic credentials in their teens.
“Globally, millennials and Gen Z are becoming what’s known as the ‘toolbelt generation’ — people who build careers based on technical qualifications,” said Lee Chul-soo, president of Korea Polytechnics. “This trend is increasingly evident in Korea as well.”
“More young workers are going into trades as disenchantment with the college track continues, and rising pay and new technologies shine up plumbing and electrical jobs,” Wall Street Journal reported last year April in an article titled “How Gen Z Is Becoming the Toolbelt Generation.”
The number of people in their 20s obtaining master craftsman licenses rose from 269 in 2020 to 432 in 2024, according to the Human Resources Development Service of Korea. Among those in their 30s, the number increased from 1,818 to 2,563 over the same period — a roughly 1.5-fold increase.
The master craftsman license, which requires at least nine years of work experience for applicants without prior certifications, was traditionally most popular among those in their 40s and older. But beginning in 2023, more people in their 30s, with 2,618 people, earned the license than those in their 40s, with 2,556 people.
Engineer-level licenses have also surged in popularity among people in their 30s, with 31,666 earning one in 2024 — double the 15,455 who did so in 2020.
The top five master craftsman certifications obtained by people in their 20s and 30s were in hazardous materials, gas, piping, energy management and electricity — fields in high demand for workplace safety and facility maintenance.
Basic office and service-related certifications — such as those for word processing, computer literacy, clinical psychology and career counseling — have seen sharp declines. Among people in their 20s, the number of these certifications dropped from about 130,000 in 2020 to 69,000 in 2024. For those in their 30s, the figure slipped from 16,371 to 15,894.
“This shift reflects the growing demand for practical, immediately applicable certifications in the workplace,” said a Ministry of Employment and Labor official. “Service-sector licenses are easier to obtain, but they’re also becoming increasingly competitive. Technical certifications, on the other hand, are seen as more advantageous for job prospects.”
Interest in technical skills is also rising among teenagers. The number of teens aged 15 to 19 who acquired certifications through curriculum-based evaluations jumped nearly fourfold, from 1,211 in 2020 to 4,480 in 2024. Most teens pursue these certifications through structured education programs that grant licenses upon completion.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
