 Restaurant searches, reservations in Japan now available through Naver portal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Restaurant searches, reservations in Japan now available through Naver portal

Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 12:46
Naver announced on Aug. 1 that it has partnered with Japan’s largest restaurant review platform, Tabelog, to provide information on Japanese eateries through its Naver Place service. [NAVER]

Naver announced on Aug. 1 that it has partnered with Japan’s largest restaurant review platform, Tabelog, to provide information on Japanese eateries through its Naver Place service. [NAVER]

 
Naver users can now search and book restaurants across Japan directly through the portal, thanks to a new integration with Japan’s largest dining platform, Tabelog.
 
Through the partnership, Naver integrates Tabelog’s database of approximately 880,000 restaurants into its Naver Place service, the Korean tech firm said Friday. 
 

Related Article

Detailed Korean-language information on location, menu, pricing, photos, business hours and accepted payment methods is now displayed on Naver Place, a directory and review platform available on mobile and PC.
 
The data also includes practical details like whether a restaurant is child-friendly or supports mobile payments — information that was previously difficult to confirm in Korean.
 
Restaurants available for reservation via Tabelog will feature a separate button, which redirects users to the restaurant’s booking page. 
 
The reservation feature will first be available for popular restaurants in Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo and Fukuoka. Naver plans to expand the number of reservable locations by the end of the year.
 
Japanese restaurant listings will also appear across Naver’s broader travel information services and within integrated search results related to Japan.
 
Individual restaurant pages will include a recommendation block highlighting similar eateries and nearby tourist attractions.
 
“This partnership is a strategic move to strengthen the Place Search experience for Japanese travel,” said Choi Ji-hoon, head of Naver’s Place Search and Contents division. 
 
“We plan to continue improving the service so users can explore a wide range of Japanese restaurants more easily and in greater depth.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK JONG-SUH [[email protected]]
tags japan naver tabelog

More in Tech

Restaurant searches, reservations in Japan now available through Naver portal

Necessity, not niche: Korea, U.S. move to deregulate AI as policymakers prioritize it as vital strategic asset

Seoul drives to create 'Korean SpaceX' with landmark Hanwha deal, but challenges remain

Samsung Foundry bags $16.5B contract with Tesla

Hana, Korean AI industry association partner to fund promising local AI firms

Related Stories

Naver says Tokyo's order to sell off Line 'highly unusual'

Line Digital Frontier buys eBOOK Initiative Japan

Naver pulls back from messaging app Line following data breach

Gov't 'in close discussion' with Naver regarding stake in Japan's Line messenger app

Time to enact our own economic security law
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)