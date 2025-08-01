Restaurant searches, reservations in Japan now available through Naver portal
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 12:46
Naver users can now search and book restaurants across Japan directly through the portal, thanks to a new integration with Japan’s largest dining platform, Tabelog.
Through the partnership, Naver integrates Tabelog’s database of approximately 880,000 restaurants into its Naver Place service, the Korean tech firm said Friday.
Detailed Korean-language information on location, menu, pricing, photos, business hours and accepted payment methods is now displayed on Naver Place, a directory and review platform available on mobile and PC.
The data also includes practical details like whether a restaurant is child-friendly or supports mobile payments — information that was previously difficult to confirm in Korean.
Restaurants available for reservation via Tabelog will feature a separate button, which redirects users to the restaurant’s booking page.
The reservation feature will first be available for popular restaurants in Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo and Fukuoka. Naver plans to expand the number of reservable locations by the end of the year.
Japanese restaurant listings will also appear across Naver’s broader travel information services and within integrated search results related to Japan.
Individual restaurant pages will include a recommendation block highlighting similar eateries and nearby tourist attractions.
“This partnership is a strategic move to strengthen the Place Search experience for Japanese travel,” said Choi Ji-hoon, head of Naver’s Place Search and Contents division.
“We plan to continue improving the service so users can explore a wide range of Japanese restaurants more easily and in greater depth.”
