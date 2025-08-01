Seoul Grand Park introduces special summer meals for animals to combat extreme heat
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 14:08
With temperatures in Seoul hovering around 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit), Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, is offering special summer meals to help its animals cope with the extreme heat, the city and park officials said Friday.
Summer supplements for animals
The initiative aims to protect the animals from heat-related stress and weakened immune systems. A total of 920 kilograms (2,028 pounds) of special meals are being distributed across 15 animal enclosures.
The tailored meals include high-protein foods like ox feet and chicken, as well as hydrating fruits and vegetables, adjusted to suit each species’ dietary needs.
At the big cat house, where Siberian tigers reside, zookeepers have prepared electrolyte- and vitamin-rich ice cakes. These help the tigers cool down and stay hydrated. The carnivores also receive customized protein-rich meals featuring ox feet and raw chicken, providing extra calcium and nutrition.
In the large animal enclosure, three Asian elephants of various ages are treated to sugarcane, their summer favorite, tossed into a large swimming pool by their dedicated keepers. The activity encourages the elephants to dive into the water to retrieve their treats, mimicking wild behavior rarely seen in zoo settings.
920 kilograms of special meals
Hippos are given fresh fruits like watermelon to boost their energy, while meerkats are served raw chicken pieces suspended from custom-made structures, encouraging active foraging behavior.
In the marine section, which houses South American sea lions and spotted seals, zookeepers provide live catfish. The fish encourage the marine animals to chase and hunt, stimulating their natural instincts and increasing physical activity.
“Just like humans, animals may also be feeling drained from the prolonged heat,” said Park Jin-soon, director of Seoul Grand Park. “We’re offering these special summer meals to ensure they remain healthy and active throughout the season. We'll continue to monitor their condition closely and provide a variety of nutritional options.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)