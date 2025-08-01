People Power Party moves further from public sentiment amid leadership race (KOR)

The People Power Party (PPP) is drawing scrutiny as it prepares to elect a new leadership at its Aug. 22 convention. The race for party chair has already raised concerns that the PPP is distancing itself from calls for renewal, with figures from the anti-impeachment camp, including former Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo and lawmaker Jang Dong-hyuk, emerging as strong contenders.The lineup of candidates for the party’s Supreme Council has intensified criticism. Lawyer Kim So-yeon once praised former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law as a “patriotic decision.” Ryu Yeo-hae, a former Supreme Council member of the Liberty Korea Party, was expelled after repeated controversial remarks and clashes with party leadership. Kim Tae-woo, the former head of Gangseo District, ran unsuccessfully in the October 2023 by-election under Yoon’s backing, a defeat widely seen as a turning point in the party’s decline. Former lawmaker Kim Jae-won faced a one-year suspension for remarks dismissing the April 3 Jeju Massacre as a “low-level anniversary,” while former spokesperson Kim Min-soo resigned after defending the martial law forces’ entry into the National Election Commission by calling it a “Gwacheon landing operation” on YouTube.Critics see the rise of these figures as a troubling regression. Adding to the controversy, Myung Tae-gyun, a key suspect in the probe into alleged primary interference by Yoon and his wife, reportedly posted messages supporting Kim So-yeon and Ryu Yeo-hae.The party still appears under Yoon’s shadow. During a recent discussion with conservative YouTubers, Jang Dong-hyuk said that if elected chair, he would visit the former president “at an appropriate time.” This comes as the ruling Democratic Party is threatening to seek the PPP’s dissolution over its ties to the former president’s insurrection charges, leaving observers questioning what the party hopes to achieve by courting him.The PPP’s approval rating has fallen to the low teens, and core pro-Yoon figures remain under special investigation. Yet the party seems to be moving further from mainstream public sentiment, repeating the path that led to its crushing defeat in the last presidential election. Analysts warn that the party’s current trajectory signals a deepening political decline with no clear strategy for recovery.8월 22일 새 지도부를 선출하는 국민의힘 전당대회가 가관이다. 이미 대표 경선에선 김문수 전 고용노동부 장관, 장동혁 의원 등 탄핵 반대 진영 인사들이 강세를 나타내 인적 쇄신과 거리가 멀다는 평가를 받고 있다. 여기에 한술 더 떠 논란의 인물들이 대거 나선 최고위원 후보들의 면면을 보면 과연 집권할 의지가 있는 정당인지 의심하지 않을 수 없다.최고위원 경선에 나선 김소연 변호사는 윤석열 전 대통령의 비상계엄을 ‘구국의 결단’으로 칭송했던 인사다. 류여해씨는 과거 자유한국당 최고위원 시절 여러 번 돌출 발언으로 논란을 일으켰고, 홍준표 대표와 충돌 끝에 당에서 제명당한 전력이 있다. 김태우 전 강서구청장은 윤 전 대통령의 강력한 지원을 받고 2023년 10월 강서구청장 보궐선거에 무리하게 출마했다가 낙선하면서 국민의힘 몰락의 계기를 만든 장본인이다. 김재원 전 의원도 “4·3은 격이 낮은 기념일” 등의 발언으로 당원권 1년 정지의 징계를 받은 적이 있다. 김민수 전 대변인은 계엄군이 중앙선관위에 진입한 것을 두고 유튜브에서 “과천상륙작전”이라며 옹호했다가 물의를 빚고 대변인에서 물러났다.이런 인사들이 당 지도부에 진입하는 건 끔찍한 퇴행이 아닐 수 없다. 심지어 윤 전 대통령 부부 공천 개입 의혹 사건의 핵심 피의자인 명태균씨가 김소연·류여해 후보를 지지하는 글까지 올렸다고 하니 실소가 절로 나온다.지금 국민의힘 분위기를 보면 여전히 윤 전 대통령이 당을 장악하고 있는 듯하다. 장동혁 의원은 어제 전한길씨 등 보수 유튜버들과의 대담에서 “대표가 된다면 적절한 시점에 윤 전 대통령 면회를 가겠다”고 말했다. 여당이 국민의힘을 ‘내란 정당’으로 몰아 해산시키겠다고 위협하는 마당에 윤 전 대통령을 만나 도대체 무슨 얘기를 하겠다는 건가.국민의힘은 지난 대선 기간 계속 윤 전 대통령에게 끌려다니다가 대패했다. 지금 당 지지율이 10%대로 추락하고 친윤계 핵심들이 줄줄이 특검의 표적이 되고 있는데도 여전히 정신을 못 차리고 민심과 거꾸로 간다. 도대체 어디까지 몰락할 작정인가.