Remembering the playful swagger of a ‘Real American’ (KOR)

A nation’s identity can sometimes be seen more vividly on stage or in an arena than in politics or economics. The recent passing of Hulk Hogan, the U.S. professional wrestling icon, at the age of 71, serves as a reminder of that truth. With his hulking frame, gleaming blond hair, and signature handlebar mustache,Hogan dominated the ring with flamboyant moves, embodying the swagger of 1980s and 1990s America — an era when the United States saw itself as the center of the world.No story about Hogan is complete without his entrance theme, “Real American.” As the lyrics declared, “I am a real American, fight for the rights of every man,” Hogan would stride toward the ring waving a massive Stars and Stripes. In those moments, he was the living embodiment of Pax Americana, the U.S.-led global order radiating confidence and dominance.Hogan’s persona was built on exaggeration. His facial expressions, gestures, and words were always theatrical, but they carried an undeniable force rather than ridicule. It was a perfect reflection of American self-assurance at the time. During the early 1990s Gulf War, when Hogan defeated the anti-American character Sgt. Slaughter — portrayed as sympathetic to Iraq — wrestling fans around the world embraced the familiar narrative: The “Real American” always prevails.In that era of unshaken Pax Americana, the United States exuded a confidence that could border on braggadocio. Its domestic baseball championship was casually dubbed the “World Series,” with no hint of irony. That same mindset found its pop-culture symbol in Hogan, the wrestler who inevitably triumphed over any international giant that entered the ring.Time, however, has passed. Both Pax Americana and the generation that once roared for Hogan have aged. The phrase “Real American” no longer carries the unalloyed pride it once did. It can now evoke satire or nostalgia for Americans reluctant to accept a changed world. Yet Hogan’s enduring popularity after retirement owed much to his role as a persona of peak American confidence, a larger-than-life figure who encapsulated a nation at its boldest.The legendary wrestler has now taken his final rest. But the traces of that “Real American” era remain indelible — from his superhuman comebacks in the ring to his lighthearted advice to children to “say your prayers and take your vitamins.” One hopes that, wherever he is, he continues as the undisputed champion of the next universe.한 나라의 정체성은 때로 정치·경제·사회적 이슈보다 무대나 경기장에서 더 극명하게 드러난다. 최근 71세를 일기로 세상을 떠난 미국 프로레슬링의 아이콘 헐크 호건이 대표적인 예라고 할 수 있다. 근육질의 건장한 체구와 윤기 넘치는 금발, 멋들어진 콧수염을 뽐내며 링에 올라 화려한 기술로 상대 선수를 제압하는 그의 모습은 “우리가 세계의 중심”을 외치던 1980~90년대 미국인의 정서를 대변했다.헐크 호건을 이야기할 때 빼놓을 수 없는 게 그의 테마곡 ‘리얼 아메리칸(Real American)’이다. ‘나는 진짜 미국인이야. 모두의 권리를 위해 싸우지(I am a real American, fight for the rights of every man)’라는 가사가 울려 퍼질 때 커다란 성조기를 펄럭이며 링사이드로 향하는 헐크 호건은 그 자체로 미국 중심의 세계 질서를 의미하는 ‘팍스 아메리카나’의 화신이었다.호건의 표정과 행동, 발언은 늘 과장되고 드라마틱했다. 그러나 우스꽝스럽지 않았고 위압감이 넘쳤다. 당시 미국이 전 세계에 보여주던 자기 확신과도 딱 들어맞았다. 걸프 전쟁이 한창이던 1990년대 초반 당시 이라크에 동조하는 반미(反美) 캐릭터(서전 슬로터)를 힘겹게 제압한 뒤 환호하는 헐크 호건의 모습에서 미국을 넘어 전 세계 프로레슬링 팬들은 ‘진짜 미국인이 결국 이긴다’는 서사를 자연스럽게 받아들였다.팍스 아메리카나가 굳건하던 시절 미국은 아주 오랫동안, 어쩌면 허세라 불러도 무방할 법한 자부심을 마음껏 발산했다. 자국 프로야구 챔피언 결정전을 ‘월드시리즈’라 이름 붙이고 이를 당연하게 여겼다. 이러한 자의식이 전 세계 어느 나라 출신 거한을 만나도 기어코 승리하는 헐크 호건이란 캐릭터를 통해 선명하게 드러났다.시간이 흐르면서 팍스 아메리카나도, 헐크 호건을 열광적으로 응원하던 세대도 나이가 들었다. ‘진짜 미국인’이라는 표현이 갖는 의미 또한 예전 같지 않다. 때때로 달라진 세상 분위기를 받아들이지 못하고 추억에 갇혀 사는 미국인을 풍자 또는 조롱하는 말로 쓰이기도 한다. 그럼에도 헐크 호건이 은퇴 이후에도 꾸준히 현역 못지않은 인기를 누린 건 미국이라는 나라의 자기 확신이 정점에 달했던 시기를 상징하는 페르소나로서의 존재감 때문인 듯싶다.위대한 프로레슬링 영웅은 이제 영면에 들었다. 하지만 한 시절을 풍미한 ‘진짜 미국인’의 발자취는 영원하다. 패배 직전 기적처럼 힘을 되찾아 승리하던 초인적인 장면부터 아이들에게 “기도를 열심히 하고 비타민을 꼭꼭 챙겨 먹으라”며 조언하던 소소한 모습까지 그의 행동과 발언 하나하나가 쉽게 잊히지 않을 것 같다. 부디 저세상에서도 ‘진짜 천국인’으로, 저승 유니버스 챔피언으로 승승장구하시길. 우리의 영웅 헐크 형님.