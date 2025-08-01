‘밈 문해력’은 아이돌 생존 전략… 온라인 과몰입 K팝 세대의 탄생
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 09:44
‘I got a phone and Wi-Fi’: How an extremely online K-pop generation was born
‘밈 문해력’은 아이돌 생존 전략… 온라인 과몰입 K팝 세대의 탄생
Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Attention is a scarce and fleeting commodity in the heavily saturated market of K-pop. Idols often have mere seconds to capture the interest of potential fans. What will you do with that moment?
scarce: 희박하다
heavily saturated market: 포화 상태의 시장
capture the interest of: 관심을 사로잡다
극도로 포화 상태인 K팝 시장에서 대중의 관심은 희귀재다. 아이돌이 잠재적 팬의 관심을 끌 수 있는 시간은 단 몇 초에 불과하다. 이 짧은 순간 무엇을 할 수 있을까.
Meet Kenny, a self-proclaimed “personality hire” of rookie boy band 1Verse and the resident meme master. The 22-year-old idol, along with his bandmates, has been uploading various short clips to social media... lip-synchs to viral TikTok sounds.
self-proclaimed: 스스로 주장하는, 자칭
personality hire: (외모·실력보다) 캐릭터가 매력적이라 뽑힌 사람
rookie: 신인
신인 보이그룹 1Verse의 케니는 자칭 ‘캐릭터 때문에 뽑힌 멤버’이며, 밈 장인으로 불린다. 스물 두살인 이 아이돌은 멤버들과 함께 틱톡에 짧은 영상을 올리는데, 호박 분장을 하고 카메라를 때리거나, 앨범을 낳는 퍼포먼스를 하다 공에 머리를 맞는 등의 엽기적인 콘텐트로 웃음을 자아낸다.
“Chronically online K-pop idols are like a social experiment,” read a comment on one of Kenny's TikToks, which received 300,000 likes in November of last year, with an added, “(I love it),” receiving more than 10,000.
chronically online: (인터넷에) 상시 접속해 있는, 온라인에 과몰입한
social experiment: 사회 실험
지난해 11월, 케니의 틱톡 영상에는 “항상 온라인에 접속해 있는 K팝 아이돌은 사회 실험 같아”라는 댓글이 달렸고, 이 댓글은 좋아요 30만 개를 받았다. 여기에 “(좋아)”라는 그의 반응이 달렸고, 이는 좋아요를 1만 개 넘게 받았다.
1Verse, which debuted Friday as the first group launched by new agency Singing Beetle, has been building quite a solid fan base, securing more than 1 million followers across its social media channels, including TikTok, YouTube and X.
build a solid fan base: 탄탄한 팬덤을 만들다
신생 기획사 씽잉비틀이 처음으로 선보인 그룹 1Verse는 지난 금요일(7월 18일) 데뷔, 틱톡, 유튜브, 엑스 등 여러 소셜미디어 에서 팔로워 100만명을 넘기며 탄탄한 팬덤을 만들고 있다.
In an industry where star power has long been defined by talent, looks, and relentless discipline, a new variable has entered the equation: meme literacy, the ability to understand, utilize, recreate and perhaps even generate memes that go viral online.
star power: 스타성
defined by: ~로 정의되던
go viral: (온라인에서) 입소문을 타다
오랫동안 K팝에서 스타성은 실력과 외모, 그리고 끝없는 자기관리로 정의돼 왔다. 그러나 이제, 온라인에서 입소문을 타는 밈을 이해하고 활용하며 때로는 직접 창조하는 능력인 '밈 문해력'이라는 새로운 변수가 방정식에 추가됐다.
Viral becomes vital
Social media has always been a part of the attention economy of K-pop. Yet with the industry's global reach expanding, algorithmic visibility matters more than ever. In this cutthroat landscape, memes are one of the most effective tools to instantly hook people and stop the scroll.
algorithmic visibility: 알고리즘 노출
cutthroat landscape: 치열한 경쟁 환경, 극심한 경쟁 구도
온라인 입소문=생존
K팝은 관심을 먹고 사는 산업이고, 소셜미디어는 항상 핵심 도구였다. 하지만 글로벌 시장이 확장되면서 알고리즘에 노출되는 것이 그 어느 때보다 중요해졌다. 이 치열한 경쟁 환경에서 밈은 사람들의 스크롤을 멈추게 하는 가장 효과적인 수단 중 하나다.
As such, meme literacy now serves as a survival mechanism, especially for smaller agencies on an increasingly uneven playing field as larger companies invest heavily in going viral. Kakao Entertainment, for one, paid 860 million won ($620,000) from 2016 through 2023 to 35 advertising agencies to promote its content without clearly disclosing the financial relationship, for which it was fined 390 million won for violating advertising regulations in March.
survival mechanism: 생존 수단
uneven playing field: 불공정한 경쟁 환경
이에 따라 밈 문해력은 특히 자본이 부족한 중소 기획사의 생존 수단이 되고 있다. 대형 기획사가 바이럴 마케팅에 막대한 비용을 쏟아붓는 가운데, 중소기획사는 점점 더 불공정한 경쟁 구도 속에 놓이고 있다. 실제로 카카오엔터테인먼트는 2016년부터 2023년까지 35개 광고대행사에 8억 6000만원을 들여 콘텐트 홍보를 진행했다. 하지만 이를 명확히 밝히지 않아 지난 3월 광고법 위반으로 과징금 3억 9000만원을 부과받았다.
WRITTEN BY SHIN HA-NEE AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
