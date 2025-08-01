AB6IX to release EP 'Upside Down' on Aug. 25
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 16:08
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band AB6IX is set to release its 10th EP “Upside Down” on Aug. 25, agency Brandnew Music said Friday.
It’s the band’s first music together in 10 months, following the EP “Born Like This” (2024).
The tracklist, including the name of the lead track, will be announced later.
AB6IX debuted in May 2019 with the EP “B:Complete.” The band currently has four members: Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi.
All members except for Jeon participated in the second season of Mnet’s K-pop competition show “Produce 101” in 2017. Park and Lee landed within the top 11, and they were active as members of the project boy band Wanna One until 2022.
AB6IX has released songs like “Breathe” (2019), “Cherry” (2021), “Sugarcoat” (2022), “Fly Away” (2023) and “Grab Me” (2024).
AB6IX held a two-day concert titled “BE:6IX” in June to celebrate the sixth anniversary since its debut.
