 Different worlds, one sound: 1Verse embarks on unique, culturally diverse journey in K-pop
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 07:00
Boy band 1Verse poses for photos during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily in western Seoul on July 24. Clockwise from above left: Seok, Kenny, Aito, Nathan and Hyuk. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

When Hyuk, the rapper of rookie K-pop boy band 1Verse, first met Michelle Cho, CEO of agency Singing Beetle, he was almost convinced she might be running a scam.
 
“I never imagined even in my wildest dreams that I’d debut as a K-pop idol,” Hyuk said during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on July 24. At that time, he was working in a factory, years after escaping from North Korea in 2013. The idea that someone was offering him a shot at K-pop stardom felt absurd.
 

“So at first, I honestly thought she could be a con artist,” he admitted. “The idea of being an idol felt so far away from me.”
 
It took him more than a year for that doubt to fade. Four years later, Hyuk now leads boy band 1Verse, pronounced “universe,” which officially debuted on July 18.
 
Even now, Hyuk admits the reality of him debuting as a full-fledged K-pop idol hasn’t quite sunk in. But at the group’s debut showcase, when he performed his self-produced track “Ordinary Person,” there was nothing uncertain about the way he commanded the stage with his bandmates.
 
Boy band 1Verse's Hyuk performs ″Ordinary Person″ (2024) during its debut showcase at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The group’s name, 1Verse, reflects its journey, as each member contributes a verse, a story, that together create a unified universe. The quintet boasts diverse cultural backgrounds: Kenny and Nathan from the United States, Aito from Japan, and Seok, like Hyuk, a North Korean escapee.
 
1Verse is a unique team, but not merely because of its diversity. Perhaps, the most fitting word for the band is organic, with musical and personal authenticity being an integral part of what sets it apart from many other acts that debut each year.
 
Its first single release, “The 1st Verse,” consists of three tracks: the lead track “Shattered,” which Kenny and Hyuk took part in writing; its Korean-language version; and the prereleased “Multiverse,” which Hyuk participated in composing.
 
Boy band 1Verse poses for photos during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily in western Seoul on July 24. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

When asked what makes 1Verse special — a classic question every rookie group is expected to answer — Kenny answered in all seriousness, “We don’t really know.”
 
“We can guess all we want, but it all comes down to the people that watch us and support us,” he said. “It all depends on 5tarz.”  
 
And he may be right. For many K-pop fans, including those in 1Verse’s official fandom 5tarz, what makes a group stand out often comes from personal and emotional resonance.
 
The members are deeply involved in every aspect of the creative process, actively contributing to songwriting, choreography and visual concepts.
 
And such an environment, which encourages and fosters creative freedom for artists, is what drew Kenny to the company, as he was part of three other K-pop agencies before, including SM Entertainment.
 
“I wanted to be an idol, but I also [had] another goal, which is that I wanted to discover other things,” Kenny said, referencing his YouTube cooking show as one example.
 
A promotional campaign for 1Verse is displayed in Times Square, New York, in July. [SINGING BEETLE]

“Michelle and Singing Beetle aligned with my beliefs [in that aspect],” he added.
 
Aito, the Japanese member who was also a former SM trainee, came to audition at Singing Beetle through Kenny. He admitted that the early days were tough, especially navigating cultural and language differences.
 
“I once cried because of struggles I had related to cultural differences,” Aito shared. As the youngest and only Japanese member, leading choreography while relying on translation apps was particularly trying.
 
But over time, Aito found his footing and his place within the team. His mother also recognized the bond he formed with his bandmates, gifting each of them a small accessory as a gesture of thanks.
 
“I can see how far we’ve come just by watching our dance practice videos,” Aito said with a proud smile.
 
Nathan, who came from Arkansas and dreamed of becoming an idol after watching EXO’s 2013 hit “Growl,” said that communication among members has improved significantly.
 
Boy band 1Verse poses for photos during its debut showcase at Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

“Now, it’s a lot better,” said Nathan. Though there is still some miscommunication at times, the members call someone from staff to help sort things out to understand each other’s perspective.
 
“I think that’s a sign of us being like a real team,” he said.
 
As the band has just kicked off its career, Nathan hopes listeners feel seen through its music.
 
“Hopefully in the future, as we keep making more songs, people will see us less as just idols,” Nathan said. “Instead, [I wish] they’d feel, ‘They’re people like me, and they are singing for us.’”
 
Boy band 1Verse poses for photos during its debut showcase at Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on July 18. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Seok, who cited SHINee as his role model, says he often cries while listening to K-pop songs — and hopes someday, he will be able to deliver such emotional impact to others as well.
 
“The first song that made me cry was Baek Z Young’s ‘Don’t forget me’ [2020],” he recalled.
 
“I first began my journey to become a singer to be able to sing a song that can comfort someone,” Seok shared.
 
That, he believes, is not just a personal goal — it’s a driving force behind 1Verse as a whole.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags 1VERSE Singing Beetle

