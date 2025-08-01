 Girl group IVE to release fourth EP 'IVE Secret' on Aug. 25
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 14:30
Teaser images for girl group IVE's fourth EP ″IVE Secret″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group IVE is set to release its fourth EP “IVE Secret” with the lead track “XOXZ” on Aug. 25, agency Starship Entertainment said Friday.
 
In a teaser posted by the agency on Thursday, each member is shown holding a different item, ranging from a paper crane and porcelain pig with wings to a steel tumbler and perfume bottle.
 

Although the meaning behind each object was not specified, the agency hinted in a press release that there are “special symbolic meanings” behind them.
 
The tracklist will be revealed later.
 
IVE debuted in 2021 with the song “Eleven.” The sextet, comprised of members Rei, Gaeul, Jang Won-young, Ahn Yu-jin, Leeseo and Liz, is known for songs “Love Dive” (2022), “After LIKE” (2022), “I AM” (2023) and “Rebel Heart.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
