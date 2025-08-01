 Gummy and Cho Jung-seok to welcome second child
Gummy and Cho Jung-seok to welcome second child

Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 16:06
Singer Gummy and actor Cho Jung-seok. [C-JES ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Gummy and actor Cho Jung-seok. [C-JES ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Singer Gummy and actor Cho Jung-seok, both 44, are expecting their second child.
 
“It is true that Cho and Gummy are expecting their second child,” a representative from Gummy’s agency, Amoeba Culture, said on Thursday. “As she is still in the early stages of pregnancy, we ask for your understanding and warm support during this sensitive time.”
 

Gummy and Cho tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter in 2020. The couple has previously expressed affection for their daughter on various variety shows.
 
Cho is starring in the new film “My Daughter is a Zombie,” which premiered on Wednesday. The movie attracted 430,000 viewers on its opening day, the highest opening score for a Korean comedy film to date.
 
On Thursday, the film surpassed 700,000 cumulative viewers and maintained its No. 1 position at the box office.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
