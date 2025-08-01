 ILLIT, Sophie Powers collaborate on new version of track 'jellyous' released on Friday
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 16:56
Girl group ILLIT, pictured left, and Canadian singer-songwriter Sophie Powers [BELIFT LAB, ATLANTIC RECORDS]

ILLIT and rising singer-songwriter Sophie Powers dropped a fresh take on the girl group's track “jellyous” on Friday, igniting one of TikTok’s most hyped collaborations this summer.
 
The featured version of the song, originally released as a track on ILLIT's third EP, "bomb," was released at 1 p.m. Friday, according to the girl group's agency, Belift Lab.
 

Powers penned the rap verse she performs in "jellyous (feat. Sophie Powers)," in addition to lending her vocals to the song.
 
The Canadian singer-songwriter went viral for her audition on Season 23 of "American Idol" (2002-), where she cracked up judges with her original song in an episode that aired in March this year.
 
The song, titled "STFU," circulated widely on social media, especially among the Generation Z demographic. Sophie Powers has since released songs like "move with me" and "head empty no thoughts."
 
Art cover for ILLIT's ″jellyous″ (feat. Sophie Powers) [BELIFT LAB]

While "jellyous" marks the artists' first official collaboration, the two have participated in TikTok dance challenges for each of their songs — Sophie Powers for ILLIT's "Tick-Tack" and the girl group for the songwriter's "move with me." 
 
The synergy between the two artists — capturing ILLIT's energetic flair and Sophie Powers' effortlessly cool rap — is one to watch, Belift Lab said in its news release.
 
"[Sophie Powers'] candid and vibrant storytelling adds a new layer to the lyrics," Belift Lab said. "The featured version brings a fresh new vibe to the original track."

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
