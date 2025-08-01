 Stray Kids' fandom celebrates seventh anniversary of official naming
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 21:33
Stray Kids celebrates the seventh anniversary of officially naming its fan base, STAY, on Aug. 1. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

It was a special week for Stray Kids as the boy band marked the seventh anniversary of officially naming its fan base – STAY.
 
The fandom’s name was officially announced on Aug. 1, 2018.
 

Beginning last Saturday, the band held a week-long event called “2025 STAYweek,” which was filled with content releases for fans to enjoy.
 
These include behind-the-scenes footage of the fan meet and greet “SKZ 5’Clock,” which was held in February, and videos from the band's variety show or vlog series, including “SKZ Log,” “2 Kids Room” and “SKZ-Talker Go!”
 
Stray Kids also posted a teaser video for its upcoming song, “0801,” on Friday. The song is scheduled for release on Aug. 22, as part of the band’s upcoming full-length album “Karma.”
 
Stray Kids debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]


