 The Boyz member Hyunjae injures ankle during livestream
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

The Boyz member Hyunjae injures ankle during livestream

Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 14:31
The Boyz member Hyunjae [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

The Boyz member Hyunjae [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

 
Boy band The Boyz member Hyunjae injured his ankle on Thursday and was diagnosed with a partial ligament tear, agency One Hundred Label said the same day.
 
The injury was suffered during a livestream, after which Hyunjae went to the hospital for treatment.
 

Related Article

As a result, the member will be sitting down during the band’s performance on KBS’s “Music Bank” (1998-) on Friday.
 
“We apologize to fans who looked forward to The Boyz’ first performance since its comeback,” the agency said in a statement.
 
The Boyz released its 10th EP, titled “a;effect,” on Monday with the lead track, “Stylish.” On Aug. 8, the band is set to kick off its “The Blaze” world tour at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
 
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the song, “Boy,” from the EP “The First.” The band currently has 10 members and has released songs like “Giddy Up” (2018), “Bloom Bloom” (2019), “Maverick” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Trigger” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags the boyz hyunjae one hundred label

More in K-pop

ILLIT, Sophie Powers collaborate on new version of track 'jellyous' released on Friday

AB6IX to release EP 'Upside Down' on Aug. 25

Gummy and Cho Jung-seok to welcome second child

The Boyz member Hyunjae injures ankle during livestream

Girl group IVE to release fourth EP 'IVE Secret' on Aug. 25

Related Stories

The Boyz hopes new album 'a;effect' will beat the summer heat with 'even more heat'

The Boyz to perform 'The B Land' concert series across Korea and Japan

One Hundred Label refutes that IST Entertainment gave The Boyz trademark for free

Sangyeon of The Boyz donates 30 million won to North Gyeongsang wildfire recovery

The Boyz agency apologizes after Sunwoo criticized for alleged impolite behavior
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)