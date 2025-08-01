The Boyz member Hyunjae injures ankle during livestream
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 14:31
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band The Boyz member Hyunjae injured his ankle on Thursday and was diagnosed with a partial ligament tear, agency One Hundred Label said the same day.
The injury was suffered during a livestream, after which Hyunjae went to the hospital for treatment.
As a result, the member will be sitting down during the band’s performance on KBS’s “Music Bank” (1998-) on Friday.
“We apologize to fans who looked forward to The Boyz’ first performance since its comeback,” the agency said in a statement.
The Boyz released its 10th EP, titled “a;effect,” on Monday with the lead track, “Stylish.” On Aug. 8, the band is set to kick off its “The Blaze” world tour at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the song, “Boy,” from the EP “The First.” The band currently has 10 members and has released songs like “Giddy Up” (2018), “Bloom Bloom” (2019), “Maverick” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Trigger” (2024).
