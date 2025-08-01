Girl group IVE to release fourth EP 'IVE Secret' on Aug. 25

The Boyz member Hyunjae injures ankle during livestream

Gummy and Cho Jung-seok to welcome second child

AB6IX to release EP 'Upside Down' on Aug. 25

ILLIT, Sophie Powers collaborate on new version of track 'jellyous' released on Friday

Related Stories

The Boyz hopes new album 'a;effect' will beat the summer heat with 'even more heat'

The Boyz to perform 'The B Land' concert series across Korea and Japan

One Hundred Label refutes that IST Entertainment gave The Boyz trademark for free

Sangyeon of The Boyz donates 30 million won to North Gyeongsang wildfire recovery

The Boyz agency apologizes after Sunwoo criticized for alleged impolite behavior