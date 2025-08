'They're used by everyone': BTS's V asks fans to be more orderly at airports

BTS member V has called on fans to behave more respectfully at airports, criticizing some for reckless behavior.In a recent livestream on fan platform Weverse, V said, “Airports aren’t private spaces. They’re used by everyone.” He stressed the need for order in public places, especially ones shared by many.He brought up the past “Purple Line” campaign, a fan-led initiative promoting safe distances between artists and fans using purple guide lines.“If fans could help bring back that kind of orderly culture, I’d really appreciate it,” he said.V laughed, “If the Purple Line comes back, maybe I’ll start putting more effort into airport fashion — maybe even wear a suit.”V completed his military service in June. BTS is preparing for a full-group comeback, with a new album planned for spring next year.BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [ [email protected]