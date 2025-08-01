'They're used by everyone': BTS's V asks fans to be more orderly at airports
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 10:23
BTS member V has called on fans to behave more respectfully at airports, criticizing some for reckless behavior.
In a recent livestream on fan platform Weverse, V said, “Airports aren’t private spaces. They’re used by everyone.” He stressed the need for order in public places, especially ones shared by many.
He brought up the past “Purple Line” campaign, a fan-led initiative promoting safe distances between artists and fans using purple guide lines.
“If fans could help bring back that kind of orderly culture, I’d really appreciate it,” he said.
V laughed, “If the Purple Line comes back, maybe I’ll start putting more effort into airport fashion — maybe even wear a suit.”
V completed his military service in June. BTS is preparing for a full-group comeback, with a new album planned for spring next year.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
