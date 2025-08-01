 Twice, Saweetie collaborate on new single 'superstars'
Twice, Saweetie collaborate on new single 'superstars'

Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 21:32
Girl group Twice and American rapper Saweetie have collaborated on a song, titled “superstars,” which was released on Aug. 1. [WARNER MUSIC GROUP]

Girl group Twice and U.S. rapper Saweetie have collaborated on a song, titled “superstars,” which was released on Friday, Warner Music Group said the same day.
 
The song is part of Saweetie’s latest EP, “Hella Pressure.”
 

“Superstars” is described as having an “addictive chorus and filled with summer vibes,” according to Warner Music.
 
Saweetie met with the group in Seoul last month to work on the song together.
 
Saweetie debuted in 2017 with the single “Icy Grl,” which was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The rapper is known for songs “My Type” (2019), “Tap In” (2020), “Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)” (2021) and “Closer (feat. H.E.R.)” (2022).
 
Twice debuted in 2015 with the EP "The Story Begins" and is known for hits such as “Cheer Up” (2016), “TT” (2016), “Fancy” (2019), “Alcohol-Free” (2021) and “Talk That Talk” (2022).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
