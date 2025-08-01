Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik reported to star in remake of 'The Intern'
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 15:05 Updated: 01 Aug. 2025, 16:43
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro’s unlikely workplace bond in the 2015 film, "The Intern," is getting a Korean twist, with Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik reportedly bringing the laughs — and life lessons — in an upcoming remake.
Han will play Hathaway's busy yet unfulfilled executive, and Choi, De Niro's wise senior intern, according to the Korean Film Council's database updated on July 17.
Han's agency, 9Ato Entertainment, confirmed her casting to local media outlet Kyunghyang Shinmun on Thursday.
The "Gyeongseong Creature" (2023-24) actor will be playing Jules Ostin, a brilliant CEO of a fashion startup juggling her work and personal life. If confirmed, Choi will take the role of the 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker, who is hired as a senior intern in the firm. The two characters bond over the course of the film as Ben helps Jules navigate her busy life.
The Korean remake of "The Intern" will be produced by Anthology Studios, with filming set to start in September this year.
Meanwhile Han, known for her fashion endeavors in addition to roles in Netflix's "My Name" (2021) and JTBC's "The World of the Married" (2020), will star in the film "Project Y," set to release this year.
Choi is a veteran and one of Korea's most prolific actors known for roles in films "Exhuma" (2024) and "New World" (2013) and Disney+ drama series "Casino" (2022-23). His recent releases include "Heaven: To the Land of Happiness."
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)