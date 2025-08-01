Man apprehended after allegedly filming female student in shower at Korea University dormitory
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 10:07
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
A man in his 20s was apprehended by the police after allegedly filming a female student at Korea University's dormitory, according to the Seoul Seongbuk Police Precinct on Thursday.
The man filmed a student in her 20s who was taking a shower at the university dormitory's shower facility in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
He admitted the crime to the dormitory manager around three hours after the incident, and was apprehended by police under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
The police has currently launched a preliminary investigation into the man. A forensic analysis of the man's phone will be conducted, and police plan to investigate the case further based on the results.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)