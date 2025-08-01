Yoon refuses to dress for interrogation in defiance of prosecutors' requests
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 19:03
A tense standoff unfolded on Friday morning at Seoul Detention Center as former President Yoon Suk Yeol refused to comply with a special counsel’s attempt to execute a court-issued arrest warrant.
An attempt by the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki to detain Yoon at Seoul Detention Center failed after he resisted arrest and refused to leave his cell, forcing prosecutors to postpone the scheduled questioning that day.
The special counsel team led by Deputy Prosecutor Moon Hong-joo, arrived at the detention center around 8:40 a.m. with prosecutors and investigators to enforce the warrant. The warrant had been issued the previous day after Yoon repeatedly declined to appear for questioning by the special counsel, which is investigating alleged misconduct tied to his wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
Over the course of two hours, prosecutors said that they made four formal attempts ― spaced 20 to 30 minutes apart ― to persuade Yoon to comply. Each time, Yoon refused, reportedly interrupting investigators and making it clear that he would not cooperate.
“We demanded compliance with the arrest warrant four times at 20- to 30-minute intervals, but he continued to refuse,” the special counsel team said. “We notified him that physical force will be used to enforce the warrant next time.”
Deputy Prosecutor Moon had personally visited the detention center with the intention of directing correctional officers to escort Yoon to the interrogation room. However, due to heavy resistance from the former president, concerns of injury or incident in the event of a physical confrontation grew.
"We anticipated a strong response if we were to physically remove him in his state of undress, which would have posed a high risk of injury," said Assistant Special Counsel Oh Jung-hee. “That’s why we chose not to use physical means."
The special counsel team said that it will attempt to execute the arrest warrant again. The warrant remains valid until Aug. 7. The team plans to investigate suspicions of false statements made during the presidential campaign, including allegations related to the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case involving Yoon's wife Kim Keon Hee and alleged intervention in political nominations by self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun.
Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho, who attended a plenary session of the International Legislative and Judiciary Committee Friday, said, “Yoon was wearing a normal short-sleeved top and bottom, but when the special counsel team attempted to execute the arrest warrant, he took off his prison uniform and put it back on immediately after they left,” adding, “Such behavior by a former president is disgraceful.”
"We informed Yoon that we would execute the arrest using physical force next time, if necessary,” said Oh. “He has consistently emphasized law, principle, fairness and common sense. As a former prosecutor, prosecutor general and president, we expect him to cooperate with the efforts of the special counsel to enforce the law.
“The public is watching to see whether the law is applied equally to everyone," she added.
Following the foiled attempt at executing the arrest warrant, Yoon met with his legal team around 11:30 a.m. The legal team cited health issues as the reason for his noncompliance.
"In this sweltering heat nearing 40 degrees Celsius [104 degrees Fahrenheit], to describe in real time the detainee’s attire in a cramped space amounts to a personal insult,” Yoon's legal team said. “He suffers from heart and carotid artery stenosis and autonomic nervous system damage, making it difficult for him to participate in investigations and trials due to an impaired ability to regulate body temperature."
