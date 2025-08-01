Covid-19 hospitalizations rise in Korea for fourth consecutive week, numbers may rise through August
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 15:32
Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Korea have been on the rise for four straight weeks this summer, with health authorities warning that the upward trend may continue through August.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) urged the public to adhere to personal hygiene guidelines, including indoor ventilation.
According to data released by the KDCA on Friday, 139 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 at 221 general hospitals nationwide during the week of July 20 to 26, this year's 30th week. This marks a steady increase from 63 patients in the 26th week, followed by 101, 103, and 123 in the following weeks.
People aged 65 and older accounted for 59.8 percent of the total 3,306 patients hospitalized during the week. The number of patients admitted to tertiary general hospitals also rose for the third consecutive week, climbing from three in week 27 to 16 in week 30.
The Covid-19 positivity rate among outpatients at primary clinics presenting with respiratory symptoms also reached 20.1 percent in the 30th week, continuing a three-week climb. Wastewater surveillance data also indicated a four-week increase in virus concentration.
The KDCA said the rise in cases appears to align with previous summer trends and expects the uptick to continue through this month.
Compared to the summer wave last year, however, the current figures are about one-tenth the size, the agency noted. In August last year, weekly hospitalizations surged, peaking at 1,441 patients.
Although Covid-19 is transitioning into an endemic pattern with one to two waves annually, authorities stressed the importance of protection for high-risk groups, such as the elderly and immunocompromised, due to their heightened vulnerability to severe illness.
They advised those with symptoms like fever or cough to seek medical attention and rest until complete recovery.
“The combination of the peak vacation season and more indoor activity due to extreme heat is likely to sustain the current increase in Covid-19 cases,” said Lim Seung-kwan, commissioner of the KDCA. “To minimize the spread and protect high-risk groups, it is essential that the public strictly follow preventive measures, including hand washing, coughing etiquette and regular indoor ventilation.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)