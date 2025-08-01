Gyeonggi bus fares to increase for first time in six years
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 17:21
City bus fares in Gyeonggi are set to rise for the first time in six years, with increases ranging from 200 to 400 won ($0.14 to $0.28) depending on the type of bus.
The Gyeonggi provincial government announced Friday that it finalized the fare hike plan during a consumer policy committee meeting held on Thursday.
For transportation card users, the fare for standard city buses will increase from 1,450 won to 1,650 won. The fare for seated buses will rise from 2,450 won to 2,650 won.
The fare for intercity express buses will go from 2,800 won to 3,200 won, and for Gyeonggi circular buses, from 3,050 won to 3,450 won — an increase of 400 won in both cases.
Cash fares will also rise accordingly: from 1,500 won to 1,700 won for standard buses; 2,500 won to 2,700 won for seated buses without standing space; 2,900 won to 3,300 won for intercity express buses; and 3,100 won to 3,500 won for Gyeonggi circular buses.
The fare hike for red buses, however, will require final approval from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s Metropolitan Transport Commission.
The proposed fare adjustments will take effect once approved by the Gyeonggi governor, but implementation is expected around October at the earliest, as local administrative procedures and system updates for transportation cards still need to be completed.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)