Man dies after ceiling collapses on first floor of two-story building in Changwon
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 10:27
A man in his 50s died after the ceiling of a two-story building collapsed late Thursday night in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, according to local fire authorities.
The collapse occurred around 10:46 p.m. on the first floor of the building in Yangdeok-dong, Masanhoewon District. Five people were on the first floor at the time. One escaped on their own, and rescue crews pulled out three others — including a woman in her 30s — with minor injuries.
A search-and-rescue team of 61 personnel and 20 pieces of equipment, including excavators, was deployed to locate the remaining man. Crews found him unconscious at 2:33 a.m. Friday. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly after.
The first floor was believed to be a grocery store; the second, a residential space.
“We are investigating the exact cause of the ceiling collapse,” a fire official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
