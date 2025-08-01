 Man dies after ceiling collapses on first floor of two-story building in Changwon
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 10:27
A firefighter conducts a rescue operation after the ceiling on the first floor of a two-story building collapses in Yangdeok-dong, Masanhoewon District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on July 31. [CHANGWON FIRE DEPARTMENT]

A man in his 50s died after the ceiling of a two-story building collapsed late Thursday night in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, according to local fire authorities.
 
The collapse occurred around 10:46 p.m. on the first floor of the building in Yangdeok-dong, Masanhoewon District. Five people were on the first floor at the time. One escaped on their own, and rescue crews pulled out three others — including a woman in her 30s — with minor injuries.
 

A search-and-rescue team of 61 personnel and 20 pieces of equipment, including excavators, was deployed to locate the remaining man. Crews found him unconscious at 2:33 a.m. Friday. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly after.
 
The first floor was believed to be a grocery store; the second, a residential space.
 
“We are investigating the exact cause of the ceiling collapse,” a fire official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Changwon Collapse Korea

