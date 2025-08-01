More in Social Affairs

Two under investigation for allegedly molesting women at Haeundae Beach

Attempt to arrest ex-President Yoon at Seoul Detention Center fails

Woman arrested for attempting to kill husband in cafe after suspecting him of cheating

Seoul gov't probe finds children's swimwear, pool items sold on AliExpress, Temu unsafe

Man dies after ceiling collapses on first floor of two-story building in Changwon