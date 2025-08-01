 Seoul gov't probe finds children's swimwear, pool items sold on AliExpress, Temu unsafe
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 11:35
Children’s water toys and swimsuits sold on overseas online platforms were found to be noncompliant in a recent safety inspection, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Aug. 1. [KOREA CONFORMITY LABORATORIES, KOREA APPAREL TESTING AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE]

A recent safety inspection of children’s swimwear and water sports equipment sold on overseas online platforms revealed that several items failed to meet domestic safety standards, the Seoul city government said Friday.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government conducted tests on 33 children’s products, including swimsuits and water toys, sold on AliExpress and Temu.
 

Related Article

 
Officials examined the items for harmful chemical substances and physical durability in light of the summer vacation season. 
 
Fourteen products failed to meet safety criteria, either due to physical safety flaws or violations of pH standards.
 
Three children’s water toys were deemed unsafe in physical durability tests. One product’s buckle required less force to loosen than mandated by Korean safety regulations, while two others had thinner material than the Korean standard. 
 
These issues could lead to the buckle coming undone or the product breaking during water play, potentially causing accidents, the city government said.
 
Six children’s swimsuits failed either the physical safety test or the pH test. 
 
Three of them had drawstrings that were not properly attached to the garment and had excessively long loose ends, according to Korea's safety standards. 
 
Two swimsuits had decorative cords on the shoulder straps or around the neck that exceeded the allowed length or were entirely prohibited.
 
Such design flaws could lead to hazards such as snagging or entrapment when worn, according to the city.
 
Another swimsuit had a pH level of 9.4, far exceeding the acceptable range of 4.0 to 7.5, making it strongly alkaline. Textiles with strongly acidic or alkaline pH levels can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions.
 
Two pairs of children's swim goggles had small parts that could easily detach, posing a choking hazard. Among thelow-cost toys, three items were found to pose risks of stabbing, cutting or suffocation when used.
 
In response to the findings, the city has asked the platforms to halt sales of the noncompliant products. 
 
The full results of the inspection are available on the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul E-Commerce Center websites.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
Seoul gov't probe finds children's swimwear, pool items sold on AliExpress, Temu unsafe

