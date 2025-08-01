Seoul launches bid for city's historic fortresses to become Unesco World Heritage site
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 16:43
The moonlit date spot in the hit Netflix animation “KPop Demon Hunters” is now aiming for a bigger stage as a Unesco World Heritage Site, with the Seoul Metropolitan Government launching an international bid to enshrine the ancient fortress on the list.
The "Capital Fortifications of Hanyang," which are the remains of the fortresses built to defend Hanyang, as Seoul was called when it was the capital of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), will be submitted for inclusion on the Unesco World Heritage list, Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday.
“We have completed all domestic procedures to nominate the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang as a Unesco World Heritage Site,” the city government said. “We are now entering full-fledged preparations for the international submission.”
The Capital Fortifications of Hanyang encompass a set of fortifications that include the Hangyangdoseong Capital City Wall, Bukhansanseong Mountain Fortress and Tangchundaeseong Defense Wall.
These structures represent the core defensive system that protected the capital Hanyang in the late 18th century and stand as emblematic cultural heritage sites that embody Korea’s traditional fortification techniques.
The fortress wall gained renewed popularity as a Seoul tourist attraction after appearing in “KPop Demon Hunters,” where protagonists Rumi and Jinu go on a date while enjoying a panoramic night view of the city. The show centers on HUNTR/X, a popular girl group that uses music to protect the world from evil spirits.
Seoul city began pursuing World Heritage inscription for the fortress heritage jointly with the Gyeonggi Provincial Government and Goyang City in 2021. The site was added to the country’s tentative list for Unesco nomination after a review by the Cultural Heritage Committee in 2022.
Since then, the site completed four domestic screenings for tentative listing, priority listing, candidate nomination and final nomination approval. An official inscription application will be submitted to Unesco next year.
The next step involves evaluations by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos), as well as screening by the World Heritage Committee, with the goal of inscription in 2027.
Unesco World Heritage designations are granted to cultural and natural properties of outstanding universal value to all humanity. There are currently 972 cultural sites, 235 natural sites and 41 mixed sites inscribed on the list.
The key requirement for World Heritage designation, as selected by the World Heritage Committee comprising 195 member states, is proof of “outstanding universal value.” The Capital Fortifications of Hanyang recently received a preliminary evaluation from Icomos recognizing its potential for inscription.
“We’ve received positive assessments confirming that the site meets international standards of authenticity and integrity,” said a Seoul city official. “We plan to introduce the fortress’s unique defensive system and Korea’s traditional fortification techniques to the global community and preserve it as cultural heritage rooted in Seoul citizens’ everyday lives.”
If designated, the Capital Fortifications of Hanyang would benefit from systematic preservation and management as a cultural asset, raise Seoul’s international profile and help boost historical and cultural tourism, according to city officials.
Korea currently has 15 cultural and two natural sites inscribed as Unesco World Heritage Sites, including the Bangudae Petroglyphs, Historic Villages of Korea in Hahoe and Yangdong, the Baekje Historic Areas, Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes and getbol, Korean muddy tidal flats.
“The Capital Fortifications of Hanyang showcases the unique urban defense strategies and construction traditions of the Joseon era,” said Kim Tae-hee, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s culture division. “We will prepare thoroughly with a target of 2027 and promote its historical significance to the world.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
