 Seven injured, three seriously, after car crashes into restaurant in Gyeonggi
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seven injured, three seriously, after car crashes into restaurant in Gyeonggi

Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 17:21
A car lies in ruins after it smashed into a restaurant in Yongin, Gyeonggi on Aug. 1. [YONHAP]

A car lies in ruins after it smashed into a restaurant in Yongin, Gyeonggi on Aug. 1. [YONHAP]

 
A car crashed into a restaurant near Sanghyeon Station in Suji District, Yongin, Gyeonggi, around 2 p.m. Friday, injuring seven people.
 
A total of three people suffered serious injuries, and four others suffered minor injuries. All were transported to nearby hospitals and are receiving treatment.
 

Related Article

A woman in her 80s was going under CPR after sustaining serious injuries. All of the victims who were in the restaurant were relatives who came for a meal after attending a funeral. 
 
The driver, a man in his 60s, drove into the restaurant while entering a parking lot in front of the venue. The car stopped after hitting a metal fence, a window and the woman in her 80s. 
 
Police are investigating the cause of the accident. The driver told police that the vehicle suddenly accelerated as soon as the barrier at the parking lot went up. No signs of drunk driving were detected.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Car crash Korea

More in Social Affairs

Gyeonggi bus fares to increase for first time in six years

Seven injured, three seriously, after car crashes into restaurant in Gyeonggi

Seoul launches bid for city's historic fortresses to become Unesco World Heritage site

Korean fish farmers on edge as sweltering heat, 'death water' imperil stocks

Covid-19 hospitalizations rise in Korea for fourth consecutive week, numbers may rise through August

Related Stories

One dead, several injured in 14-vehicle pileup on highway in Gyeonggi

One dead, three injured in wrong-way collision on Gyeongin Expressway

Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance

Driver kills passenger, driver of another car while reportedly under the influence in Incheon crash

Pileup on highway in Gangwon leaves dozens injured
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)