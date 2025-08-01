Seven injured, three seriously, after car crashes into restaurant in Gyeonggi
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 17:21
A car crashed into a restaurant near Sanghyeon Station in Suji District, Yongin, Gyeonggi, around 2 p.m. Friday, injuring seven people.
A total of three people suffered serious injuries, and four others suffered minor injuries. All were transported to nearby hospitals and are receiving treatment.
A woman in her 80s was going under CPR after sustaining serious injuries. All of the victims who were in the restaurant were relatives who came for a meal after attending a funeral.
The driver, a man in his 60s, drove into the restaurant while entering a parking lot in front of the venue. The car stopped after hitting a metal fence, a window and the woman in her 80s.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident. The driver told police that the vehicle suddenly accelerated as soon as the barrier at the parking lot went up. No signs of drunk driving were detected.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
