 Two under investigation for allegedly molesting women at Haeundae Beach
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 13:11
Visitors at Haeundae Beach in Busan play in the water and sand on July 27, in this photo unrelated to the story. [YONHAP]

Police are investigating two foreigners for allegedly molesting several women at Haeundae Beach in Busan.
 
A Russian national, in their 20s, is accused of sexually harassing five women at the beach on Sunday. 
 

The Busan Coast Guard said on Friday that it had taken the suspect into custody on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
 
Authorities also booked an Uzbekistan national in their 20s without detention on the same charges.
 
The Uzbek national allegedly made physical contact with three other female beachgoers, also on Sunday.
 
Investigators said the two suspects did not act in concert, but independently targeted women who were swimming.
 
Neither of them were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the alleged offenses. Drug tests for both came back negative.
 
Police have implemented protective measures for the victims and plan to refer the case to prosecutors after completing the investigation.
 
A Coast Guard official said the agency “will respond sternly to sex crimes targeting beachgoers this summer, regardless of nationality.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags korea busan haeundae sex crime

