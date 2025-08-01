Woman arrested for attempting to kill husband in cafe after suspecting him of cheating
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 11:36 Updated: 01 Aug. 2025, 11:47
A woman in her 50s was arrested in Incheon for allegedly attempting to kill her husband by mutilating his genitals, police said Friday.
According to the Ganghwa Police Precinct, the attack took place around 1 a.m. Friday inside a cafe in Ganghwa County. Armed with a sharp weapon, the suspect allegedly targeted her husband — also in his 50s — after accusing him of having an affair.
Paramedics responded to an emergency call and transported the man to a hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The suspect reportedly told police she acted out of suspicion that her husband was cheating. Authorities confirmed she was arrested at the scene.
“We immediately took the suspect into custody and are investigating the case,” a police official said. “We are reviewing whether to seek a formal arrest warrant.”
