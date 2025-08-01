People Power Party moves further from public sentiment amid leadership race

The People Power Party (PPP) is drawing scrutiny as it prepares to elect a new leadership at its Aug. 22 convention. The race for party chair has already raised concerns that the PPP is distancing itself from calls for renewal, with figures from the anti-impeachment camp, including former Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo and lawmaker Jang Dong-hyuk, emerging as strong contenders.The lineup of candidates for the party’s Supreme Council has intensified criticism. Lawyer Kim So-yeon once praised former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law as a “patriotic decision.” Ryu Yeo-hae, a former Supreme Council member of the Liberty Korea Party, was expelled after repeated controversial remarks and clashes with party leadership. Kim Tae-woo, the former head of Gangseo District, ran unsuccessfully in the October 2023 by-election under Yoon’s backing, a defeat widely seen as a turning point in the party’s decline. Former lawmaker Kim Jae-won faced a one-year suspension for remarks dismissing the April 3 Jeju Massacre as a “low-level anniversary,” while former spokesperson Kim Min-soo resigned after defending the martial law forces’ entry into the National Election Commission by calling it a “Gwacheon landing operation” on YouTube.Critics see the rise of these figures as a troubling regression. Adding to the controversy, Myung Tae-gyun, a key suspect in the probe into alleged primary interference by Yoon and his wife, reportedly posted messages supporting Kim So-yeon and Ryu Yeo-hae.The party still appears under Yoon’s shadow. During a recent discussion with conservative YouTubers, Jang Dong-hyuk said that if elected chair, he would visit the former president “at an appropriate time.” This comes as the ruling Democratic Party is threatening to seek the PPP’s dissolution over its ties to the former president’s insurrection charges, leaving observers questioning what the party hopes to achieve by courting him.The PPP’s approval rating has fallen to the low teens, and core pro-Yoon figures remain under special investigation. Yet the party seems to be moving further from mainstream public sentiment, repeating the path that led to its crushing defeat in the last presidential election. Analysts warn that the party’s current trajectory signals a deepening political decline with no clear strategy for recovery.