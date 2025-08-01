 23 people injured in Saudi amusement park accident
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 12:46
A ride collapses mid-air at an amusement park in Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 23 riders. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

At least 23 people were injured when an amusement park ride collapsed in Saudi Arabia, CNN and other U.S. media reported Thursday.
 
A video released by CNN shows a ride called the 360 Big Pendulum, which swings and spins riders in a full 360-degree rotation, suddenly collapsing mid-operation.
 

In the footage, the ride’s circular platform begins to ascend when the supporting pillar snaps in two. The structure then crashes into a nearby installation before plummeting to the ground.
 
The impact of the fall was so forceful that some riders were reportedly thrown from their seats.
 
The incident occurred on Wednesday at an amusement park in the Al Hada area of Taif, near Jeddah, according to the state-run Arab News.
 
At least 23 people were injured, three of them critically, the outlet reported.
 
Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Taif, ordered the immediate closure of the amusement park while authorities investigate the cause of the accident.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]


