France battles rapid spread of viral cattle disease in cheese regions

France is battling the rapid spread among cows of an infectious illness called lumpy skin disease, with 51 outbreaks reported and about 1,000 animals culled since the first case was detected in late June, the country's farm ministry said on Thursday.A vaccination campaign launched on July 19 has so far covered around 100,000 cows in four Alpine departments, including Savoie and Haute-Savoie, where the outbreaks were detected, it said.Lumpy skin disease, a viral illness transmitted by insect bites, causes blisters and lowers milk production in cattle. It does not pose a risk to humans but often leads to trade bans and economic losses.A stage of the Tour de France cycling race was shortened last week after an outbreak along the planned route led to cattle culls and restricted access.The outbreaks have raised the alarm over the economic impact in regions known for production of cheeses such as Reblochon, Beaufort and Tomme de Savoie."We are in a growth phase of the disease," a farm ministry official told reporters.France's national cattle herd numbers about 17 million, the largest in the European Union.Britain and other countries have banned imports of raw milk cheese from France due to the recent outbreaks, French dairy producers said.Lumpy skin disease is widespread in North Africa and was also detected in Italy in late June.Reuters