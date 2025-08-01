Trump increases tariff on Canada to 35%, White House says
Published: 01 Aug. 2025, 08:51
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 percent from 25 percent, the White House said.
The new rates goes into effect on August 1.
"In response to Canada's continued inaction and retaliation, President Trump has found it necessary to increase the tariff on Canada from 25 percent to 35 percent to effectively address the existing emergency," the White House said.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)