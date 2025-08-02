BTS's Jin completes U.S. solo tour
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 11:30
- JIM BULLEY
BTS member Jin has completed his solo U.S. fan concert tour, drawing more than 90,000 fans across eight shows in four cities.
Titled "#RunSeokJin_EP.Tour," the tour began on July 17 in Anaheim and continued through Dallas, Tampa and Newark. It marked Jin’s first fan-focused tour as a solo artist.
Along the way, Jin set several milestones, according to his agency BigHit Music. His performance at Anaheim’s Honda Center attracted the largest audience ever recorded for a Korean artist at the venue. In Dallas, he became the first Korean soloist to sell out the American Airlines Center.
The shows featured a mix of ballads and rock performances, along with interactive segments designed to connect more closely with fans. The stage production expanded on the concept of Jin’s YouTube series “Run Jin,” opening with a theatrical moment in which he walked through a screen and hit a buzzer while shouting “Challenge!”
Each concert also included games, costume segments and audience singalongs.
Jin will begin the European leg of his tour next week with shows at London’s O2 Arena on Aug. 5 and 6. He is set to become the first Korean solo artist to headline the venue.
