'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops British Official chart

"Golden" from the soundtrack of Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" has soared to No. 1 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.According to the chart unveiled Friday, "Golden" jumped four places to claim the top position in its sixth week on the chart.The Official Charts Company highlighted that Huntr/x, the fictional girl group featured in the film, became the first K-pop act to reach No. 1 in 13 years since Psy topped the chart with "Gangnam Style" in 2012."It's 13 years since Psy's 'Gangnam Style' became the first K-Pop Number 1 in the UK, way back in October 2012, but this week represents another landmark moment for the globally dominating South Korean genre," Martin Talbot, chief executive officer of Official Charts, commented in an article published on the company's website."Golden" also became the first song from an animation soundtrack to top the chart since "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" in 2022.Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, a U.S. film studio, the Netflix original film tells the story of Huntr/x, who protects the human world from evil spirits."Golden" is sung by Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment; Korean American singer Audrey Nuna; and Korean-born U.S. artist Rei Ami. Ejae, who is also a Korean-born U.S. artist, also participated in the songwriting. Teddy and 24, known for their work with major K-pop agency The Black Label, are among the co-producers.The song includes some Korean lyrics, including a line translated as "forever unbreakable."With its catchy melody and soaring vocals, the track quickly established itself as the biggest summer hit of the season, earning praise from music fans.After debuting on the chart at No. 93 in late June, "Golden" surged week after week alongside the film's success, climbing to No. 31, No. 20, No. 9, and No. 4 before reaching No. 1.In addition to its success on the British music chart, the song topped South Korea's leading music platform Melon's Top 100 chart and also reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.The film's soundtrack also saw strong performance with other songs: "Your Idol" ranked at No. 10, "Soda Pop" at No. 11 and "Takedown" at No. 63 on the British Official Singles chart.Among other K-pop entries this week, Blackpink's new single "Jump" dropped five spots to No. 36 from the previous week, while its member Rose's "APT." fell four spots to No. 44. Twice's "Strategy" reentered the chart this week at No. 85.Yonhap