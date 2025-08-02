Kylie Minogue joins Ateez? Apple TV+'s 'Kpopped' to premiere Aug. 29.
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 11:17
- JIM BULLEY
Apple TV+ will premiere its new music competition series "Kpopped" on Aug. 29, unveiling a trailer Friday that offers a first look at the show's high-profile collaborations.
First announced in February, "Kpopped" pairs top K-pop acts with international stars to reinterpret each other’s hit songs. Each episode features one team preparing a joint performance under time constraints, with a live audience in Seoul voting to determine the winner. Episodes conclude with a finale performance from a K-pop group.
The eight-part series is hosted by actor and comedian Suzy Son, and executive produced by Lionel Richie and CJ Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee.
The K-pop lineup includes Psy, ITZY, Kep1er, Ateez, STAYC and Kiss of Life. They are joined by global artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls members Melanie B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Kesha, Kylie Minogue, Boy George, TLC, Jess Glynne and Boyz II Men.
Viewers can expect new interpretations of tracks such as “Savage,” “Wannabe,” “Ice Ice Baby,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” and “Waterfalls.”
"Kpopped" will stream globally on Apple TV+, and will also be available on the Apple TV app for Android and via Korean platform Tving.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
