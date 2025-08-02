 Mamamoo's Solar to hold first solo fan meeting in China
Mamamoo's Solar to hold first solo fan meeting in China

Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 10:52
A promotional image for Solar's Chongqing fan meeting [RBW]

Solar of girl group Mamamoo will hold her first solo fan meeting in China later this month, her agency RBW announced Friday.
 
The event will take place in Chongqing on Aug. 23. The title, which roughly translates as "Floating Free: This Moment of Heartbeat," reflects the emotional connection Solar hopes to share with fans.
 

According to RBW, Solar plans to host the event in Mandarin as a gesture of gratitude to her Chinese fans. She is also taking an active role in planning the program, which will include interactive segments designed to engage more closely with the audience.
 
General ticket sales opened at 11 a.m. Friday through the platform XiaoMang.

BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
