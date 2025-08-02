 Vince to release new single featuring G-Dragon on Aug. 18
Vince to release new single featuring G-Dragon on Aug. 18

Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 16:05
[THEBLACKLABEL]

[THEBLACKLABEL]

 
Vince, the producer behind the soundtrack of Netflix’s animated hit "K-pop Demon Hunters," will return as a solo artist with a new single on Aug. 18 with K-pop superstar G-Dragon featuring on the track.
 
THEBLACKLABEL, Vince’s agency, announced Thursday that he will drop a digital single titled "CHA CHA CHA" at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18. The track will mark his first solo release in nearly two years, following his 2023 debut EP "The Drive."
 

"CHA CHA CHA" is described as a hip-hop R&B track that blends smooth melodies with an upbeat Latin cha-cha rhythm. The song aims to capture the feel of a breezy summer night and is expected to show a lighter side to Vince’s music.
 
G-Dragon’s feature marks a rare guest appearance by the star and is expected to bring significant attention to the release. THEBLACKLABEL said the collaboration between the two artists would offer "strong synergy."
 
Before his solo work, Vince was active as a producer for artists including Taeyang, Jeon Somi and MEOVV. He also contributed to the soundtrack of "K-pop Demon Hunters," which brought him international attention as part of one of K-pop’s highest-profile animated projects.

BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
