 North expresses hope for 'lasting' peace after Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 15:58
A picture taken trough a window shows a Thai police officer standing guard next to an explosive danger sign on a main road in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, Thailand on Aug. 1. [EPA/YONHAP]

A picture taken trough a window shows a Thai police officer standing guard next to an explosive danger sign on a main road in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, Thailand on Aug. 1. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
North Korea on Saturday expressed hope for "lasting peace and stability" in Southeast Asia after Thailand and Cambodia reached a ceasefire this week to end days of deadly clashes along their border.
 
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency after the ceasefire came into effect at midnight Monday.
 
"We hope that the countries in Southeast Asia will achieve lasting peace and stability in the region by ironing out their disagreements, deepening political confidence and promoting bilateral cooperation," the spokesperson said.
 
At least 35 people have been killed from the fighting that began July 24, according to media reports.

