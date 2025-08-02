'I couldn't believe what I was hearing': Justice minister slams Yoon for defying arrest in his underwear
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 12:12
Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho criticized former President Yoon Suk-yeol for repeatedly obstructing court-issued arrest warrants in a social media post on Saturday.
“Former President Yoon first used the Presidential Security Service in January to nullify a warrant issued by the court while at the official residence in Hannam-dong. Now, as a private citizen, he has again prevented the execution of a warrant,” Jung said in a Facebook post.
Jung said he had been briefed on the situation following the failed attempt to execute an arrest warrant on Yoon the previous day.
Referring to reports that Yoon was in his underwear and refused to get dressed during the attempted arrest, Jung said, “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. For someone who once served as a prosecutor, prosecutor general and president, it was shockingly disgraceful and bizarre behavior.”
“Though the details will come out eventually, I found it shameful to even speak of,” he added. “Such conduct, worse than that of gangsters, disrespects the rule of law and damages the nation’s dignity. It must not be tolerated.”
Jung also said, “We must not subject the public to further shame. As justice minister, I will actively review and pursue strong measures to ensure the Constitution and the rule of law function properly.”
He added that the ministry would revise shortcomings in arrest-related procedures and prevent special-access visits to detainees from occurring again.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
