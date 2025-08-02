 Jung Chung-rae elected as leader of Democratic Party
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Jung Chung-rae elected as leader of Democratic Party

Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 17:39 Updated: 02 Aug. 2025, 17:49
Newly-elected Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae waves the party flag during the party’s national convention at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi on Aug. 2. [YONHAP]

Newly-elected Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae waves the party flag during the party’s national convention at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi on Aug. 2. [YONHAP]

 
Jung Chung-rae was elected as the new leader of the Democratic Party on Saturday, becoming the first ruling party chief under the President Lee Jae Myung administration.
 
At the party’s national convention held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Jung won 61.74 percent of the vote, defeating his sole rival Park Chan-dae, who garnered 38.26 percent.
 

Related Article

 
Jung said he would “serve the will of the people and party members with absolute devotion, as if it were sacred.”
 
Separately, Hwang Myung-seon was elected to the party’s Supreme Council in a byelection to fill a vacancy left by Kim Min-seok, who was appointed prime minister when Lee took office.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Jung Chung-dae DP Democratic Party

More in Politics

Jung Chung-rae elected as leader of Democratic Party

President Lee calls for Democratic Party unity: 'Let us unite under the new leadership'

Foreign minister meets U.S. senators, White House officials after tariff deal

Lee-Trump summit reportedly slated for Aug. 12

'I couldn't believe what I was hearing': Justice minister slams Yoon for defying arrest in his underwear

Related Stories

Innocence or arrogance

Rep. Park Chan-dae elected as new DP floor leader

DP takes 'pass first, revise later' stance on commercial code amendment, much to business community's chagrin

DP expels Kim Dae-jung's son amid real estate scandal

Court decides against live broadcast of DP chief's sentencing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)