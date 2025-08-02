Jung Chung-rae elected as leader of Democratic Party
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 17:39 Updated: 02 Aug. 2025, 17:49
Jung Chung-rae was elected as the new leader of the Democratic Party on Saturday, becoming the first ruling party chief under the President Lee Jae Myung administration.
At the party’s national convention held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Jung won 61.74 percent of the vote, defeating his sole rival Park Chan-dae, who garnered 38.26 percent.
Jung said he would “serve the will of the people and party members with absolute devotion, as if it were sacred.”
Separately, Hwang Myung-seon was elected to the party’s Supreme Council in a byelection to fill a vacancy left by Kim Min-seok, who was appointed prime minister when Lee took office.
