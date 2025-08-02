 Lee-Trump summit reportedly slated for Aug. 12
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 13:22 Updated: 02 Aug. 2025, 13:26
Lee Jae-myung, left, and Donald Trump [EPA/YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump are in the process of finalizing plans to hold a summit on Aug. 12, according to a report by Japanese media.
 
Japan’s TBS, citing multiple diplomatic sources, reported that Lee is expected to depart for the United States on Aug. 11 and meet with Trump on Aug. 12.
 

TBS said the summit is likely to cover Korea’s investments following the recent U.S.-Korea tariff agreement, as well as discussions on easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Korea’s planned increase in defense spending may also be on the agenda.
 
According to the report, Lee is scheduled to stay in the United States for one or two nights before returning to attend his official inauguration ceremony on Aug. 15. He is also reportedly considering visiting a shipyard recently acquired by a Korean company.
 
The two governments previously announced that Lee would visit the White House within two weeks for a bilateral summit, following news of a breakthrough in trade negotiations.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYEON-JUN [[email protected]]
