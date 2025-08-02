 President Lee calls for Democratic Party unity: 'Let us unite under the new leadership'
President Lee calls for Democratic Party unity: 'Let us unite under the new leadership'

Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 16:19
A video message from President Lee Jae Myung plays at the Democratic Party national convention at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A video message from President Lee Jae Myung plays at the Democratic Party national convention at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
President Lee Jae Myung said Saturday he believes the Democratic Party will stand united to fulfill the mission entrusted to it by the people and history, urging the party to work together as one.
 
“The Democratic Party is at its strongest when it is united — as we proved in the last presidential election,” Lee said in a video address sent to the party’s national convention held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, to elect its new party leader.
 

“I offer my congratulations in advance to the new party leader and leadership who are about to take office,” he said at the start of his message.
 
“About a year ago, I stood here with all of you, promising to rally the strength of the people and party members to revive growth and build a hopeful nation — a Republic of Korea that can rise again,” he said.
 
“We are all comrades with the same purpose, heading in the same direction. Even if we fiercely competed until now, from this moment forward let us unite under the new leadership and push forward toward a country where the people are sovereign and happy.”
 
Lee said, “By doing so, we can wisely overcome the waves of crisis facing Korea and our people, and build a new nation of hope. I never forget for a moment the solemn command of the people to create a country that grows again, leaps forward again, and where we prosper together.
 
“I trust the new leadership and fellow party members. As the 21st president of the Republic of Korea, I will faithfully carry out my duties. Fellow party members — it’s good to see you, thank you and I love you.”
 
At the convention, the Democratic Party is set to elect a new party leader to serve out the remainder of Lee’s term — he vacated the position ahead of the presidential election.
 
Lee is scheduled to leave for vacation on Geoje Island in South Gyeongsang later in the day.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae Myung DP leadership democratic party convention

