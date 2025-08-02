 Trump says U.S. has 'great' relationship with Korea
Trump says U.S. has 'great' relationship with Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to speak to the press at the White House in Washington on Aug. 1. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States has a "great" relationship with Korea, after Seoul and Washington reached a trade deal earlier this week following months of grueling tariff negotiations.
 
Trump made the remarks in response to a reporter's question about his anticipated summit with Korean President Lee Jae Myung, which he said will take place at the White House in two weeks.
 

"We have a great relationship with South Korea," Trump said tersely.
 
On Wednesday, Trump announced the trade deal, under which his administration agreed to lower "reciprocal" tariffs on Korea to 15 percent from the proposed 25 percent in return for Korea's investment commitments and other pledges.
 
He also said that his Korean counterpart will visit the White House in two weeks. Seoul's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said later that talks are underway to coordinate and set a summit date.

