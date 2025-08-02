 Man detained for alleged arson, attempted suicide over parking dispute
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man detained for alleged arson, attempted suicide over parking dispute

Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 15:21
The burned out car in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Aug. 1 [JOONGANG ILBO]

The burned out car in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Aug. 1 [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A man in his 60s was detained after allegedly setting fire to a neighbor’s car during a dispute over parking and then attempting suicide, police in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, said.
 
According to police, the man was taken into custody on charges of arson and related offenses.
 

Related Article

 
He is suspected of setting fire to a sedan parked on a street in front of a residential area in Seojeong-dong at around 9:48 p.m. on Friday night.
 
The fire spread from the vehicle to a nearby residential building, prompting the evacuation of seven residents. The blaze was extinguished within approximately 13 minutes but damaged both the car and part of the building’s exterior.
 
The suspect was later found unconscious in a nearby parking garage after reportedly attempting suicide. He was transported to a hospital and has since regained consciousness.
 
Police say the fire followed an ongoing dispute between the man and the vehicle’s owner over parking.
 
Authorities plan to seek a detention warrant for the suspect once the investigation is complete.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags arson korea parking dispute

More in Social Affairs

Man detained for alleged arson, attempted suicide over parking dispute

Shaman detained on suspicion of stealing more than 100 million won

Two killed in secondary collision on Incheon Airport Expressway

Smart farms grow mangoes locally as Koreans go bananas for tropical fruits

Supreme Court reverses acquittal of police inspector who leaked prosecutor’s directive in son’s case

Related Stories

Alleged drunk driver acquitted by Daegu court after claiming he parked before drinking

Fires blaze on as efforts hampered by smoke, winds

Drunk monk torches temple hall, calls it in himself

Hyundai Glovis developing parking robot for airport

Police arrest teenage boy for fire at Daegu hospital

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)