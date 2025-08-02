Man detained for alleged arson, attempted suicide over parking dispute
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 15:21
A man in his 60s was detained after allegedly setting fire to a neighbor’s car during a dispute over parking and then attempting suicide, police in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, said.
According to police, the man was taken into custody on charges of arson and related offenses.
He is suspected of setting fire to a sedan parked on a street in front of a residential area in Seojeong-dong at around 9:48 p.m. on Friday night.
The fire spread from the vehicle to a nearby residential building, prompting the evacuation of seven residents. The blaze was extinguished within approximately 13 minutes but damaged both the car and part of the building’s exterior.
The suspect was later found unconscious in a nearby parking garage after reportedly attempting suicide. He was transported to a hospital and has since regained consciousness.
Police say the fire followed an ongoing dispute between the man and the vehicle’s owner over parking.
Authorities plan to seek a detention warrant for the suspect once the investigation is complete.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)