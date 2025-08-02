 Two killed in secondary collision on Incheon Airport Expressway
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two killed in secondary collision on Incheon Airport Expressway

Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 09:24
Incheon Airport Expressway [YONHAP]

Incheon Airport Expressway [YONHAP]

 
Two drivers were killed in the early hours of Saturday morning after being struck by an oncoming vehicle while assessing the scene of an earlier traffic accident on the Incheon Airport Expressway.
 
According to the highway patrol division of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, the incident occurred at approximately 1:57 a.m. near the Geumsan Interchange in Jung District, Incheon.
 

Related Article

 
A compact car driven by a man in his 40s rear-ended a one-ton truck driven by a man in his 50s. Both drivers exited their vehicles to assess the damage, and were struck by a BMW sedan driven by a man in his 30s.
 
The two men were transported to a nearby hospital but were later pronounced dead.
 
The BMW driver reportedly told police he had not realized the vehicles ahead were involved in an accident.
 
Police confirmed that the BMW driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. An investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident is ongoing.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags traffic accident fatality korea

More in Social Affairs

Two killed in secondary collision on Incheon Airport Expressway

Smart farms grow mangoes locally as Koreans go bananas for tropical fruits

Supreme Court reverses acquittal of police inspector who leaked prosecutor’s directive in son’s case

Korea's 'toolbelt generation' grows as young people steer away from mainstream college track

Gyeonggi bus fares to increase for first time in six years

Related Stories

Traffic backed up after collision on Nodeul-ro in southern Seoul

4.5-ton truck collides with 3 other vehicles, killing 4

Holiday snow kills 1, traps hundreds of cars

Under-road heating a lifesaver in Seoul's hilly communities

Busan to test-run AI-powered traffic cameras

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)