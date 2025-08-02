Two killed in secondary collision on Incheon Airport Expressway
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 09:24
Two drivers were killed in the early hours of Saturday morning after being struck by an oncoming vehicle while assessing the scene of an earlier traffic accident on the Incheon Airport Expressway.
According to the highway patrol division of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, the incident occurred at approximately 1:57 a.m. near the Geumsan Interchange in Jung District, Incheon.
A compact car driven by a man in his 40s rear-ended a one-ton truck driven by a man in his 50s. Both drivers exited their vehicles to assess the damage, and were struck by a BMW sedan driven by a man in his 30s.
The two men were transported to a nearby hospital but were later pronounced dead.
The BMW driver reportedly told police he had not realized the vehicles ahead were involved in an accident.
Police confirmed that the BMW driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. An investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident is ongoing.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
