Saturday's fortune: Enjoy a bit of warmth, joy and emotional richness
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 07:00
Today’s signs bring warmth, joy and emotional richness for many signs, with Rats, Snakes, Roosters, and Pigs especially enjoying fulfilling connections and vibrant energy. Your fortune for Saturday, Aug. 2.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 A meaningful and fulfilling day awaits.
🔹 Today feels full of flavor and purpose.
🔹 You may achieve a goal and feel accomplished.
🔹 A cheerful expense may brighten the mood.
🔹 Take a break — it’s a good day to get away.
🔹 Excitement and delight will carry you through.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Your wisdom shines through your years.
🔹 Reminisce about the past with joy.
🔹 Give and receive — that's the way of humanity.
🔹 You may attend a gathering or meet old friends.
🔹 Time is money — spend it wisely.
🔹 Feelings may remain neutral, and that’s okay.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid nagging or taking the lead today.
🔹 Frustration if you see, curiosity if you don’t.
🔹 Know the difference between advice and lecturing.
🔹 Spousal tension may arise, but it will pass.
🔹 Don’t cling to formality — be flexible.
🔹 Let reason lead, not emotion.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 East
🔹 Speak less, give more.
🔹 Don’t expect too much from others.
🔹 Weigh cost and satisfaction before buying.
🔹 Leave early to avoid being late.
🔹 If it doesn’t feel right, don’t force it.
🔹 You may find yourself in the wrong relationship.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Affection | 🧭 North
🔹 You’ll feel like giving something extra today.
🔹 A parent’s love knows no end.
🔹 Your partner may outshine your children in devotion.
🔹 Warmth and kindness keep people close.
🔹 You may feel both emotional and appreciated.
🔹 Romantic interest may heighten.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Be proud of the life you’ve lived.
🔹 Life itself feels like a worthy venture.
🔹 Joy may paint your day in color.
🔹 Capture special moments in photos.
🔹 Small joys bring deep contentment.
🔹 Lady Luck is on your side.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Be the pillar of your household.
🔹 You may be invited or generously treated.
🔹 Spending wisely is also a form of earning.
🔹 Don’t delay what you can do today.
🔹 Stay cheerful and positive in all efforts.
🔹 Let passion and challenge drive you.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 What feels familiar brings the most ease.
🔹 A kind word goes a long way.
🔹 You’re halfway to your goal — keep going.
🔹 A break-even kind of day — no loss, no gain.
🔹 Seek advice from elders or mentors.
🔹 Let music lift your spirit.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Drink plenty of water or tea.
🔹 Every finger feels pain when bitten — empathize.
🔹 Give quietly and without pride.
🔹 Don’t boast — stay humble.
🔹 Showcase individuality over trends.
🔹 Envy gets you nowhere — stay focused on yourself.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Family buzz will bring life to your home.
🔹 Harmony at home is the root of happiness.
🔹 More is better — people or possessions.
🔹 Let blood ties pull everyone together.
🔹 You’ll love everything from A to Z today.
🔹 “You and I” become “we” — true togetherness.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Familiar routines bring ease.
🔹 Cherish tradition — it has its wisdom.
🔹 Support growth — nurture what's promising.
🔹 Take care in choosing what to wear out.
🔹 Echo what others say — it builds rapport.
🔹 A good day to enjoy a film or performance.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may feel like dancing or singing today.
🔹 Brag about your kids and your home.
🔹 Take the lead on household matters.
🔹 Plan or go on a holiday.
🔹 Expect joyful reunions or surprise invitations.
🔹 Travel to somewhere mysterious and new.
🔹 Praise is coming your way.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
