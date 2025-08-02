'I arrived as a boy and I’m leaving as a man': Son Heung-min confirms Tottenham exit
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 11:44
Son Heung-min has officially announced that he will leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, exiting after more than 10 years with the Premier League club.
“I’ve decided to leave the team this summer,” Son said during a press conference held at the IFC in Yeouido, Seoul, at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
“There’s something I need to tell you, and it wasn’t an easy decision," he said. "I’ve decided to leave the team this summer. I felt it was right to share this directly at a press conference.”
Son arrived in Korea the day before with the Tottenham squad ahead of a friendly against Newcastle United, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The match has now been confirmed as Son’s farewell game with the club.
When asked which team he would join next, Son declined to elaborate. “I didn’t come here today to say where I’m going. I still have a game to play. Once things are more finalized, I’ll be able to share more,” he said.
In recent weeks, both British and American media have reported that Son — who has one year remaining on his contract with Tottenham — is linked with a move to Major League Soccer’s LAFC. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have also reportedly shown interest.
Asked what factors would influence his next move, Son said, “There’s no clear answer I can give yet. I think I’ll be able to speak more about that after tomorrow’s match.
“The World Cup is hugely important. It might be my last, and I want to be in an environment where I can give everything. More than anything, I want to be somewhere I can play football happily. That’s been at the heart of this decision.”
Explaining his decision to leave Tottenham, Son said, “This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve made in my football career. Spending ten years at one club is something I’m proud of. I gave everything I had every single day, both on and off the pitch.
"Winning the Europa League last season was a big part of it — I achieved something I’d been striving for. Part of me wanted to challenge myself in a new environment. I’m grateful to the club for supporting my decision.”
Reflecting further on his time at Tottenham, Son said, “I’ll never forget the connection I had with the fans. But after more than 10 years, I felt it was time for a change. I needed a new environment and new motivation. I told myself, ‘Let’s start again.’
"I arrived at Tottenham as a boy who couldn’t speak English, and I’m leaving as a man. This feels like the right moment to say goodbye.”
Although he won the Premier League Golden Boot during his time with the club, Son had never lifted a trophy with Tottenham until this year’s Europa League title, which he described as the crowning achievement of his time in north London.
Son has not recorded any goal contributions in recent pre-season matches, and appeared subdued both on and off the pitch.
On July 31, he came off the bench in the 78th minute of a match against Arsenal in Hong Kong. After the game, defender Cristian Romero offered him the captain’s armband, which Son declined.
“Romero’s the team jokester — he was just playing around,” Son said with a laugh.
As for when he made the decision to leave, Son said, “It’s been a while since I made up my mind. The past few weeks and days haven’t been easy. I usually try to stay upbeat and enjoy my football, but walking away from a place where I’ve spent 10 years wasn’t easy.
"I didn’t want to be a distraction in training. I didn’t want to cause even the smallest disruption, so I did my best to keep it quiet. But for these two days in Korea, I want to show fans the best version of myself.”
Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank said, “Of course he’ll be the captain. It’s his farewell in front of Korean fans, and giving him that moment is the club’s way of showing respect. The final squad list could still change, but the intent is clear.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)