Son Heung-min confirms Tottenham Hotspur departure
Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 10:29
Son Heung-min, 33, announced Saturday that he will leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
Speaking at a press conference held at the IFC Mall in Yeouido, western Seoul, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Son said, “There’s something I need to tell you, and it wasn’t an easy decision. I’ve decided to leave the team this summer. I felt it was right to share this directly at a press conference.”
A friendly between Tottenham and Newcastle United, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday at Seoul World Cup Stadium as part of the Coupang Play Series, will serve as Son’s farewell match for the club.
When asked which team he would join next, Son declined to elaborate.
“I didn’t come here today to say where I’m going," he said. "I still have a game to play. Once things are more finalized, I’ll be able to share more."
In recent weeks, both British and American media have reported that Son — whose contract with Tottenham has one year remaining — is linked with a move to Major League Soccer’s LAFC. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have also reportedly shown interest.
Explaining his decision to leave, Son said, “This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve made in my football career. Spending ten years at one club is something I’m proud of. I gave everything I had every single day, both on and off the pitch. Winning the Europa League last season was a big part of it — I achieved something I’d been striving for.
“Part of me wanted to challenge myself in a new environment. I’m grateful to the club for supporting my decision.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)